Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway

The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 12, 2023

There were only 2 cats, but a whole ton of dogs at PAWS during our latest visit. All in need of good homes. Go adopt one!!!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
rutherfordsource.com

Rutherford County Courthouse Museum Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Main Street Murfreesboro and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership. with the Rutherford County Mayor’s Office and Historical Courthouse Museum committee, celebrated the one year anniversary of the Rutherford County Courthouse museum on December the 7th. Mayor Carr, County Historian Greg Tucker, and museum committee chair Bill Jakes shared what this means for our county.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

St. John Courtenay, Jr. Obituary

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, St. John Courtenay, Jr., age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A native of Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late St. John Courtenay of Charleston, SC and Margaret Hayne Beattie Courtenay of Greenville, SC. St....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights. TN teen helps rescue drowning friend. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Hiring Event for New Nashville Store

Nashville – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Nashville to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods. Located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, the store will open on Friday, Jan. 20,...
NASHVILLE, TN

