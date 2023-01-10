Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Tennessee Gets Cool One Of A Kind Restaurant & They Even Have A Menu Item For Dogs
The state of Tennessee has some of the most deliciously wonderful restaurants EVER! They have a restaurant in the state that is the only one of its kind and sounds amazing. One of the biggest food trends is Charcuterie boards. Columbia, Tennessee is fortunate enough to really be way ahead of its time.
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 12, 2023
There were only 2 cats, but a whole ton of dogs at PAWS during our latest visit. All in need of good homes. Go adopt one!!!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd,...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Whether you’re tired of the crowds at supermarkets or are simply looking to stock up on farm-fresh, homemade goods, you’re bound to be pleased when you plan a visit to this Amish Market in Nolensville.
The Finch restaurant coming to Downtown
Oysters, half-priced happy hour cocktails, and filet mignon will be served at the restaurant.
Hendersonville breaks ground on lakefront greenway for walking and biking
The multi-million dollar project includes more than a mile of greenway stretching from Main Street to Mallard Point Park.
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
rutherfordsource.com
Rutherford County Courthouse Museum Celebrates One Year Anniversary
Main Street Murfreesboro and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership. with the Rutherford County Mayor’s Office and Historical Courthouse Museum committee, celebrated the one year anniversary of the Rutherford County Courthouse museum on December the 7th. Mayor Carr, County Historian Greg Tucker, and museum committee chair Bill Jakes shared what this means for our county.
From homeless to head chef: Nashville man helps people get off the streets
One Nashville cook is helping those living on the streets build a new life for themselves through cooking.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Police Attracts Multiple New Recruits, Fine Tunes Supportive Training
After a period of reduced interest in prospective officers joining law enforcement ranks, the MTSU Police Department has attracted and brought on nine new officers over the past year and worked hard to support them through the rigorous onboarding process. “It takes around nine months for a new hire to...
Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway
The new Sanders Ferry Greenway in Hendersonville is breaking ground this week with an expected opening date later this fall.
murfreesboro.com
St. John Courtenay, Jr. Obituary
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, St. John Courtenay, Jr., age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A native of Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late St. John Courtenay of Charleston, SC and Margaret Hayne Beattie Courtenay of Greenville, SC. St....
Ribbon Cutting: Mayweather Boxing & Fitness in Murfreesboro
Mayweather Boxing & Fitness held its ribbon cutting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J in Murfreesboro. You’ll love the coach-led workouts that are designed by Floyd himself to make your best even better. But it’s not only about boxing. Fist bumps and high fives flow faster than the punch combinations.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights. TN teen helps rescue drowning friend. A...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
City of Columbia Announces Bailey Fitzgerald as December Employee of the Month
The City of Columbia is pleased to announce Bailey Fitzgerald as the December 2022 Employee of the Month! Bailey has been with the Columbia Police Department for four years and holds the responsibility of the Police Chief and Assistant Chief Administrative Assistant. Bailey helps all applicants and new hires through...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Hiring Event for New Nashville Store
Nashville – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Nashville to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods. Located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, the store will open on Friday, Jan. 20,...
Comments / 0