Murfreesboro, TN

rutherfordsource.com

Rutherford County Courthouse Museum Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Main Street Murfreesboro and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership. with the Rutherford County Mayor’s Office and Historical Courthouse Museum committee, celebrated the one year anniversary of the Rutherford County Courthouse museum on December the 7th. Mayor Carr, County Historian Greg Tucker, and museum committee chair Bill Jakes shared what this means for our county.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Hosts Upcoming Job Fair

(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9

SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
MANCHESTER, TN
murfreesboro.com

St. John Courtenay, Jr. Obituary

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, St. John Courtenay, Jr., age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A native of Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late St. John Courtenay of Charleston, SC and Margaret Hayne Beattie Courtenay of Greenville, SC. St....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett

NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights. TN teen helps rescue drowning friend. A...
NASHVILLE, TN

