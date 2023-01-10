NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO