rutherfordsource.com
Rutherford County Courthouse Museum Celebrates One Year Anniversary
Main Street Murfreesboro and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership. with the Rutherford County Mayor’s Office and Historical Courthouse Museum committee, celebrated the one year anniversary of the Rutherford County Courthouse museum on December the 7th. Mayor Carr, County Historian Greg Tucker, and museum committee chair Bill Jakes shared what this means for our county.
Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student
Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Names Supervisor of the Year
Congratulations April Zavisa on being selected as the Murfreesboro City Schools Supervisor of the Year. April oversees the technology department at MCS and is a vital part of the MCS team.
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Hosts Upcoming Job Fair
(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
City of Murfreesboro and MTE Finalize ‘Property Swap’ for Proposed Park
The City of Murfreesboro finalized the “property swap” with Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Jan. 4, 2023, for land along Veterans Parkway that includes a proposed park in the western portion of Murfreesboro. “We are pleased to finalize the exchange of land that serves both future recreational use for...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Police Attracts Multiple New Recruits, Fine Tunes Supportive Training
After a period of reduced interest in prospective officers joining law enforcement ranks, the MTSU Police Department has attracted and brought on nine new officers over the past year and worked hard to support them through the rigorous onboarding process. “It takes around nine months for a new hire to...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway
The new Sanders Ferry Greenway in Hendersonville is breaking ground this week with an expected opening date later this fall.
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
murfreesboro.com
St. John Courtenay, Jr. Obituary
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, St. John Courtenay, Jr., age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A native of Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late St. John Courtenay of Charleston, SC and Margaret Hayne Beattie Courtenay of Greenville, SC. St....
North Nashville had highest incarceration rate in the nation in 2018; What’s changed since?
After a 2018 study found the 37208 zip code in North Nashville had the highest incarceration rate in the nation, some community leaders stepped in to help. Almost five years later, the effects are mixed.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett
NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights. TN teen helps rescue drowning friend. A...
School districts strengthening security measures through ‘School Safety Toolkit’ launched by Gov. Lee
How school districts are using a School Safety Toolkit from the state to improve school security.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident that Occurred on Tuesday on I-840 near the Rutherford / Williamson County Line Remains Under Investigation
Few details are being released about a fatal accident that occurred on I-840 early Tuesday morning (01/10/2023). In fact, not even a preliminary crash report is being released on the wreck that happened near the Arno Road exit, about 5-miles past the Triune / Arrington exit on I-840-West. Both vehicles...
