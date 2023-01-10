Read full article on original website
Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
Dog owners dream: Park & restaurant taphouse combo opening in Virginia Beach
Hampton Road’s newest upcoming doggie destination is coming to Virginia Beach! Pups and Pints is Virginia Beach’s first dog park, restaurant and tap house combo.
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Virginia Beach Restaurant Week
Martha Davenport with the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association said that this year will be the biggest yet!. "We have a record amount of restaurants participating - we have 52," Davenport said. Dozens of Virginia Beach restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch, or dinner deals. One of the restaurants on the list...
ASPIRE Hosting 2023 Showcase January 19
WILLIAMSBURG-ASPIRE Young Professionals will host its 2023 Showcase on Thursday, January 19, at Copper Fox Distillery. The event is intended for young professionals aged 21-39 to learn more about ASPIRE, network, and sign up for early access for 2023 events. The showcase will be held from 4pm to 6pm and...
Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M
Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
Sentara acquires Florida not-for-profit health plan
Sentara Healthcare acquires ownership of Miami-based health plan, AvMed, Inc.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
James City County police to conduct additional training in Five Forks
The James City County Police Department will be conducting additional training at an uninhabited residence in the Five Forks and Governor's Green area on January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Construction Commences For Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-The construction project designed to improve congestion with the widening of two on-ramps to Interstate 64 eastbound has begun, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) press release. The Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project is designed to add capacity and improve congestion at two heavily traveled interchanges...
Local lawmakers propose changes following Chesapeake, Newport News shootings
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) has filed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun, among other proposals from lawmakers in response to violence.
Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News. Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.
Williamsburg City Council Approves Tighter Controls On Vape Shops
WILLIAMSBURG – New vape and smoke shops now will have to apply for a special use permit (SUP) before opening under new regulations approved by Williamsburg City Council on January 12. “This gives us a way to manage these uses, and gives us more flexibility to decide where these...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
City closings, events planned for MLK Jr. Day
This year, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday is observed on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Small business owner from Portsmouth wins $100,000 in lottery
A small business owner from Portsmouth is one of the winner's in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Jamestown -Yorktown Foundation’s Director’s Series Set To Return January 18
JAMES CITY-The Jamestown–Yorktown Foundation’s Director’s Series will kick off its second year this month. Christy S. Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, will once again engage in lively conversations with some of America’s most prominent scholars and public figures on history-related subjects. The first conversation...
Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines
HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
