Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
HAMPTON, VA
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Martha Davenport with the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association said that this year will be the biggest yet!. "We have a record amount of restaurants participating - we have 52," Davenport said. Dozens of Virginia Beach restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch, or dinner deals. One of the restaurants on the list...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

ASPIRE Hosting 2023 Showcase January 19

WILLIAMSBURG-ASPIRE Young Professionals will host its 2023 Showcase on Thursday, January 19, at Copper Fox Distillery. The event is intended for young professionals aged 21-39 to learn more about ASPIRE, network, and sign up for early access for 2023 events. The showcase will be held from 4pm to 6pm and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M

Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Construction Commences For Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-The construction project designed to improve congestion with the widening of two on-ramps to Interstate 64 eastbound has begun, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) press release. The Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project is designed to add capacity and improve congestion at two heavily traveled interchanges...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg City Council Approves Tighter Controls On Vape Shops

WILLIAMSBURG – New vape and smoke shops now will have to apply for a special use permit (SUP) before opening under new regulations approved by Williamsburg City Council on January 12. “This gives us a way to manage these uses, and gives us more flexibility to decide where these...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Jamestown -Yorktown Foundation’s Director’s Series Set To Return January 18

JAMES CITY-The Jamestown–Yorktown Foundation’s Director’s Series will kick off its second year this month. Christy S. Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, will once again engage in lively conversations with some of America’s most prominent scholars and public figures on history-related subjects. The first conversation...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines

HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
HAMPTON, VA

