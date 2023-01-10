Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Sale of Two Former Pizza Huts Among Latest Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Two Peninsula properties that used to be home to Pizza Hut establishments have recently been sold. In late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty announced the sale of a former Pizza Hut located at 1966 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. The 2,000 square foot building was purchased by Area 51, Inc. for $410,000.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bacchus Wine And Food Festival Set For February 3
NEWPORT NEWS—The 18th Annual Bacchus Wine & Food Festival returns to the Virginia Living Museum on Friday, February 3. The event allows patrons to enjoy samplings of fine wine, food from local restaurants, a diverse silent auction, and local, live music and entertainment. The festival’s name comes from Bacchus, the Roman god of nature, wine, and festivity.
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
peninsulachronicle.com
Many Employment Opportunities Available With The City of Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG –The City of Williamsburg is currently looking to fill a variety of positions in the following categories: finance, fire, parks and recreation, police, public works and utilities, and at the Williamsburg Farmers Market. The Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center is looking for an administrative services manager, full-time with accounting...
peninsulachronicle.com
Jamestown -Yorktown Foundation’s Director’s Series Set To Return January 18
JAMES CITY-The Jamestown–Yorktown Foundation’s Director’s Series will kick off its second year this month. Christy S. Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, will once again engage in lively conversations with some of America’s most prominent scholars and public figures on history-related subjects. The first conversation...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Arts’ New Studio Theatre Adding Cabaret-Style Experience
HAMPTON—The new Studio Theatre at The American Theatre in Phoebus will continue to host the inaugural season of the intimate performance space by celebrating Coastal Virginia’s own Liz Terrell and Desiree Roots in upcoming performances. “Our ‘Life is a Cabaret’ series at the newly inaugurated Studio Theatre is...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hibachi 2 Go! Japanese Restaurant Now Open In The Edge District
YORK-The Edge District in upper York County near the border of Williamsburg ushered in 2023 with a new Japanese restaurant opening on Sunday, January 1. Hibachi 2 Go! is located at 736 Merrimac Trail near Wawa convenience store and gas station. The restaurant’s building was previously occupied by Long John Silver’s fast-food seafood restaurant, who operated from the location for more than four decades before permanently closing its doors in 2019.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg City Council Approves Tighter Controls On Vape Shops
WILLIAMSBURG – New vape and smoke shops now will have to apply for a special use permit (SUP) before opening under new regulations approved by Williamsburg City Council on January 12. “This gives us a way to manage these uses, and gives us more flexibility to decide where these...
peninsulachronicle.com
Construction Commences For Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-The construction project designed to improve congestion with the widening of two on-ramps to Interstate 64 eastbound has begun, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) press release. The Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project is designed to add capacity and improve congestion at two heavily traveled interchanges...
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
peninsulachronicle.com
James City County Planning Commissioner Announces Candidacy For Board of Supervisors
JAMES CITY COUNTY – Barbara Null, a member of the James City County Planning Commission, has announced she will run to replace Stonehouse District Supervisor Sue Sadler, who announced on January 10 that she will not seek re-election after two terms on the board. Null, a Republican, has been...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines
HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
peninsulachronicle.com
WATA Planning For Future
WILLIAMSBURG – The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) is in the middle of a year-and-a-half process that will help the organization chart its course for the future. Its strategic plan, called “Evolving WATA,” was developed to gauge the needs and wants of riders. “It essentially defines our...
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
WAVY News 10
New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
WAVY News 10
New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News. Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.
Small business owner from Portsmouth wins $100,000 in lottery
A small business owner from Portsmouth is one of the winner's in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
