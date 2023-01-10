ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Forward Fardaws Aimaq Returns to Practice

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a rough start to conference play on the court but fortunately for Tech, forward Fardaws Aimaq is returning to practice. The update comes from head coach Mark Adams and with Tech facing 10th-ranked Texas, Baylor, and 11th-ranked Kansas State over the next week-and-a-half, Aimaq’s return is massive for the Red Raiders.
Three Thoughts on Texas’ 79-75 win over TCU

TCU (13-3, 2-2) lost its second straight Big 12 game and failed in its attempt to win its first road game over a Top 10 team in program history. Sir’Jabari Rice deserves a bit of praise for this one, even if he wasn’t the leading scorer. The backup guard grabbed an offensive rebound with six seconds left and Texas up one to draw a foul and go to the line, where he’s an 88 percent free throw shooter. He made both, gave Texas a 3-point lead. Texas then fouled Mike Miles to send him to the line to protect that three-point lead. Miles missed the first, Rice grabbed the rebound and went to the free throw line. He made eight free throws on the night and ended up with 15 points.
2024 QB Trey Owens Commits to Texas over Baylor, Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns got some good news on Wednesday as they locked down their quarterback of the 2024 class with three-star signal caller Trey Owens committing to Steve Sarkisian’s squad on his 17th birthday. Owens, a junior at Cypress Cy-Fair High School in Texas, is listed at 6-4, 200...
Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks for TCU and Texas

The TCU-Texas game is in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports pool for men’s college basketball as Big 12 play continues on Wednesday. This season, when Big 12 games are part of the pool at Draft Kings, I’ll provide my recommendations based on the lineup I’m playing that day. In this case, the recommendations are for a Classic game, which features eight players — three guards, three forwards, and two guard/forwards (utility). The lineup must contain players from at least two different games. The salary cap is $50,000.
