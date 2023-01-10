TCU (13-3, 2-2) lost its second straight Big 12 game and failed in its attempt to win its first road game over a Top 10 team in program history. Sir’Jabari Rice deserves a bit of praise for this one, even if he wasn’t the leading scorer. The backup guard grabbed an offensive rebound with six seconds left and Texas up one to draw a foul and go to the line, where he’s an 88 percent free throw shooter. He made both, gave Texas a 3-point lead. Texas then fouled Mike Miles to send him to the line to protect that three-point lead. Miles missed the first, Rice grabbed the rebound and went to the free throw line. He made eight free throws on the night and ended up with 15 points.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO