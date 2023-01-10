Read full article on original website
Kent State men's basketball team runs win streak to eight, remains undefeated in MAC
Visiting Kent State survived a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds to beat Ohio 70-65 in Mid-American Conference men's basketball Friday night for its eighth consecutive win. Miyrne Thomas clinched the victory with two free throws just before the buzzer to keep the Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 ) the only conference team...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
