Read full article on original website
Related
islipbulletin.net
Connetquot grad and former Mets player
John Pacella grew up in Oakdale and graduated from Connetquot High School in 1974. Excelling in three seasons of varsity baseball, Pacella was splendid on the pitching mound, with a 21-4 record for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry
I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
newyorkalmanack.com
Parkchester: A Bronx Tale of Race and Ethnicity
The Historic Districts Council (HDC) will host “Parkchester: A Bronx Tale of Race and Ethnicity,” a virtual conversation about Parkchester, one of HDC’s 2022 Six to Celebrate, with Yeshiva University professor, Jeffrey Gurock, set for Thursday, January 19th. Born and raised in Parkchester in the Bronx, Professor...
talkofthesound.com
No Opioids Found in Vaping Student Given Narcan at New Rochelle High School, Police Say
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 12, 2023) — A widely reported story, based on a melodramatic statement by outgoing New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond, was a false alarm, according to New Rochelle Police investigators who determined the student did not have opioids in his or her system. In...
S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
CUNY ends ‘remedial’ courses, marking a major shift
New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps. For more than 50 years, the City University of New York’s community colleges would assess students’ math and English skills when they enrolled and assign those who didn’t meet CUNY’s cutoff to “remedial” courses. These courses didn’t confer...
westchestermagazine.com
Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester
All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023
The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
wpdh.com
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
pix11.com
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
Teens OK After Minibus From Greenwich Country Day School Careens Across Entire Parkway
A group of teens and their driver escaped serious injury when a minibus from a prestigious private school in Connecticut careened across both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, New Jersey.The Greenwich Country Day School bus was headed north when the driver …
New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
Boy, 14, stabbed in back on Bronx basketball court; no arrests
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said.
News 12
Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents
The Kingsbridge Armory has been used when needed but has yet to find a year-round purpose for the surrounding community and the city. Local Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who represents the district where the armory lies, says she first remembers the armory from her childhood. Decades later, Sanchez is now at the forefront of efforts to give the Kingsbridge Armory a purpose.
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
New Rochelle readies affordable housing for artists
City officials say there will be 65 units, work spaces and art studios so artists can showcase their work.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
Comments / 0