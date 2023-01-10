ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
islipbulletin.net

Connetquot grad and former Mets player

John Pacella grew up in Oakdale and graduated from Connetquot High School in 1974. Excelling in three seasons of varsity baseball, Pacella was splendid on the pitching mound, with a 21-4 record for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
OAKDALE, NY
i95 ROCK

Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry

I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
newyorkalmanack.com

Parkchester: A Bronx Tale of Race and Ethnicity

The Historic Districts Council (HDC) will host “Parkchester: A Bronx Tale of Race and Ethnicity,” a virtual conversation about Parkchester, one of HDC’s 2022 Six to Celebrate, with Yeshiva University professor, Jeffrey Gurock, set for Thursday, January 19th. Born and raised in Parkchester in the Bronx, Professor...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
BRONX, NY
Chalkbeat

CUNY ends ‘remedial’ courses, marking a major shift

New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps. For more than 50 years, the City University of New York’s community colleges would assess students’ math and English skills when they enrolled and assign those who didn’t meet CUNY’s cutoff to “remedial” courses. These courses didn’t confer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester

All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
BRONX, NY
wpdh.com

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
PIX11

New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents

The Kingsbridge Armory has been used when needed but has yet to find a year-round purpose for the surrounding community and the city. Local Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who represents the district where the armory lies, says she first remembers the armory from her childhood. Decades later, Sanchez is now at the forefront of efforts to give the Kingsbridge Armory a purpose.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy