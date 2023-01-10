Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
FINIS Set of the Week: Long Easy Swimming
This week's workout was designed as a recovery day. Just some long easy swimming. Archive photo via FINIS. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). This...
swimswam.com
Swim Into 2023 With Powerful Open Finger Technique
When swimmers pull through the water with their fingers slightly opened (about 5-10 mm apart), they push more water. Archive photo via Aqua Knuckles. Courtesy of Aqua Knuckles, a SwimSwam partner. Here at Aqua Knuckles, we’re continuing to help swimmers get faster by utilizing muscle memory for open finger swimming...
Comments / 0