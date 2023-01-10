Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report
Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
AOL Corp
Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023
As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Richard Branson Says Elon Musk Showed Up in His House Barefoot in the Middle of the Night: 'He's A Night Animal'
Branson said the incident occurred shortly before he took his first space flight with his space exploration company, Virgin Galactic.
Concerns over a 'white collar recession' grow as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Amazon and others cut jobs
With Goldman Sachs beginning layoffs this week, many are worried that the worst is yet to come for professionals across all industries as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.
Amazon Will Lay Off 18,000 Employees, CEO Andy Jassy Says
Amazon will eliminate “just over 18,000 roles” at the company, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to staffers Wednesday, well more than previously expected by the ecommerce giant. The layoffs will occur across “several teams” but the majority of job cuts are in the Amazon Stores group and its People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organization, Jassy said in the memo, which the company posted on its blog site. “Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy wrote. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure;...
Disney asks employees to work from office four days a week - CNBC
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) top boss Bob Iger told employees to return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an email.
dallasexpress.com
Amazon, Salesforce Slash Thousands of Jobs
Amazon and Salesforce kicked off the new year by slashing more than 25,000 industry jobs and signaling that more could follow, given worsening economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad. Last week, Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon and San Francisco-based Salesforce announced cuts of approximately 18,000 and 8,000 jobs, respectively. The...
Diamond of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk dies at 51
(The Hill) – Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, a member of the Diamond and Silk duo who gained national attention for their staunch support for former President Trump, has died at the age of 51. Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were Democrats before switching parties to become...
Subway Sandwich's Potential Sale, Walt Disney's CEO Faces New Challenge, Second Day of Flight Delays After System Outage: Today's Top Stories
Wednesday morning Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) witnessed an outage of the system that sends messages to pilots. The delays persisted into a second day, Thursday. However, airlines moved to resume normal operations after the FAA temporarily paused domestic departures, which led to a backlog of flights and congestion. Around 460...
Goldman Sachs exec addresses massive job cuts at Wall Street powerhouse: 'Complete faith' in firm's decision
Goldman Sachs executive Joe Duran analyzes December's CPI report, gives his market outlook for 2023, and explains why the Wall Street firm cut 3,200 jobs.
nexttv.com
Rebecca Blumenstein Named President, Editorial, at NBC News
NBCUniversal announced that it hired The New York Times deputy managing editor Rebecca Blumenstein as president, editorial at NBC News, a new position in a revamped management structure at the company’s news division. Blumenstein replaces Noah Oppenheim, who has been president of NBC News since 2017. He will be...
