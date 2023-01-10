Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Kody Brown Confirms What ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Long Suspected; He Married Christine Brown for Her Family’s Status
Christine Brown was polygamist royalty, so Kody Brown married her. The shocking revelation confirms what 'Sister Wives' fans long suspected.
'Sister Wives' Star Returns to Family's Flagstaff Home Amid Split From Kody Brown
After joining the exodus of wives from Kody Brown's plural family on Sister Wives, one has already returned to Flagstaff. According to InTouch Weekly, Janelle Brown has made her way back to Arizona after an extended stay with her daughter Maddie and other family members. According to InTouch, Brown shared...
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter
Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy
And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
‘Sister Wives’: A Picture of Just How Little Time Kody Brown Spent With His Ex-Wives Finally Comes Into Full View
When 'Sister Wives' started, Kody Brown had four wives. Now he effectively has one, and the Browns are getting honest about the inequality in the schedule.
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
How Janelle and Meri Brown Spent Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups
Amid changes in the Brown family, the Sister Wives stars each shared a look into their festivities. After TLC teased Kody Brown's split from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown—both a year after his...
Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?
Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown admits she's not in love with Kody but might try to reconcile out of 'duty'
Janelle Brown said on "Sister Wives" that she's "happy" apart from Kody Brown. He'd like to reconcile, but "love doesn't matter" as much as respect.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody
Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody. "Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal...
‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Episode: Christine Brown Seems to Struggle to Explain Her Distaste for Meri Brown
Christine Brown and Meri Brown's broken relationship is an interesting side story in 'Sister Wives.' We wish Christine would share concrete examples of Meri's bad behavior.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split
Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Sister Wives’ Janelle Admits She’s ‘Not Waiting’ for Kody to Come Back Post-Separation: I’ve ‘Mourned That Part of Our Life’
Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram Moving on! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown got real about her future with Kody Brown following their 2022 separation. “I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle, 53, said on part 3 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on […]
