Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Loophole allows city administrator to get away with same issue West Palm Beach mayor suing challenger over
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James is suing to get his sole challenger, Rodney Mayo, kicked off the ballot for the upcoming March election. James claims Mayo doesn’t live in the city, as required by the city charter. "Mr. Mayo is not qualified...
Cerabino: PBC County Commissioner Dave Kerner cashes in his Gov. Ron DeSantis chip
Now comes the hard part for Dave Kerner. Kerner traded in his post as a Palm Beach County Commissioner this month to be a useful Democratic prop for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tread on us, please:Florida needs a new socialism-friendly slogan after Hurricane Ian. More Cerabino:Stupidly offering my opinion on whether...
wflx.com
New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida. More than 200 new apartments designated for workforce housing started taking applications for leasing this week in Palm Beach County. The Resia Pine Ridge development is located along Southern Boulevard near Jog Road. "These are a welcome...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach Mayor brings challenger to court in bid to kick him off the ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of West Palm Beach was in court Tuesday trying to get the sole challenger to his re-election thrown off the ballot. Keith James is alleging Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo didn’t live in the city for six months prior to the upcoming March election and therefore is ineligible to run.
floridapolitics.com
Public school system losses to scholarship vouchers skyrocketing in PBC, delegation hears
Palm Beach County School District's funding for scholarship voucher programs has increased 600%, counting before the pandemic started. Democratic Rep. Joe Casello says the state has a war against public education that he predicts will render it unrecognizable in five to seven years. The Palm Beach County legislative delegation met...
cw34.com
Boynton Beach City Commission race controversy heating up
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An election controversy is brewing in Boynton Beach. Four candidates are running for City Commission District Two and some are saying that one of the candidates is not eligible to run and should be disqualified. The municipal election is two months away. But things...
wflx.com
School district considers allowing select school employees to carry guns
The School District of Palm Beach County is considering allowing select school employees to carry guns. It's part of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program,named after a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School employee who was killed in the 2018 deadly mass school shooting in Parkland. Since the program was started...
Why Riviera Beach's former police chief is suing the city and its city manager
RIVIERA BEACH — Former Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood has filed suit against the city, claiming that it is refusing to provide phone call and text message records that would "exonerate" him for actions he took in a high-profile case that led to his resignation in April. Osgood's...
Delray Beach Resident To Federal Prison For Possessing Illegal Material
Already An Offender, Delray Man Does It Again… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man, already registered as a sexual offender, is heading to federal prison for again possessing illegal material. He was apparently turned in by Google. The United States Department […]
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
Coral Springs Resident, Three Others Sentenced in $28 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
Four South Florida residents, including a Coral Springs man, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $28 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. Edward Moise, 45, of Coral Springs, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Marcgenson Marc, 37, of Coconut Creek, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Wally Dorlus, 41, of Margate, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, and Roberto Geronimo, 40, of Miami Gardens, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to run concurrently with his sentence for drug conspiracy charges.
cw34.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
wflx.com
Committee officially recommends student boundary changes for new high school
After a nearly seven-hour meeting on Thursday night, WPTV now has a better idea of who will attend Palm Beach County’s new high school later this year. Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open in August.
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
COLD! Blast Of Arctic Air, At Least By Florida Standards, Heading To Palm Beach County
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s gorgeous as Friday starts but get ready for cold air to embrace South Florida and not let go. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 80 on Friday, but a drop to 47 tonight into […]
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend.
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County
Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
Comments / 0