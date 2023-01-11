ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana governor pushes big spending plan in annual address

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTE7f_0kAFRO8F00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb urged skeptical state legislators Tuesday to support funding for several big-ticket spending plans, arguing that the state needed to take action on multiple fronts.

Holcomb used the annual State of the State address before members of the General Assembly dominated by his fellow Republicans to seek support for his proposals that would significantly increase funding for schools and public health programs. Some top Republican legislators, however, are worried about the costs of those plans amid an expected slowdown in the growth of state tax collections.

Holcomb told legislators that the state has the “financial wherewithal” to pay for the proposals and still have an annual budget surplus.

“The work we’ve done together has brought us to this position of strength that calls us to invest in what I believe are needs and address head-on both our competitive advantages and disadvantages,” Holcomb said in his half-hour speech.

The drafting of a new two-year state budget will be the primary focus of the legislative session that started Monday and is expected to last until late April. Holcomb last week proposed a 6% K-12 funding boost for the next school year that would be the largest increase in more than a decade.

Indiana

The governor’s proposal also included nearly $350 million over the next two years for public health programs and $500 million for a new round of regional economic development grants. Among other big-ticket items in Holcomb’s plan are a $160 million request for state employee raises and a separate $36 million that would go toward boosting the starting annual salaries of state troopers by 30%, to $70,000.

Holcomb also proposed eliminating fees for textbooks and other classroom materials for all public school students by directing $120 million more toward local schools to expand the current program that covers such fees for children from low-income families.

Indiana is one of only seven states that still allows textbook fees, which Holcomb called a “disguised tax” of perhaps hundreds of dollars a year on families that goes against the state constitution’s promise of tuition-free education.

Democrats and many education advocates have long criticized the textbook fees as an unfair extra cost to families.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor of Indianapolis said he and other Democrats supported many proposals from the Republican governor such as increasing public health funding and the elimination of textbook fees.

“But I think he’s got a long way to go and get my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to support him,” Taylor said.

Republican legislative leaders said after Holcomb’s speech that they were still studying his textbook fee proposal and how it fit into overall school funding.

“We want to make sure that those dollars are used in the most effective way,” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said. “I’m not sure its skepticism. We’re just working through the mechanics of it all and thinking about the best way to do it.”

Republican legislative leaders have been hesitant to endorse the major boost in public health funding sought by Holcomb, questioning how quickly county health departments could ramp up programs to effectively spend the money.

Holcomb argued that increased public health funding is needed to help to improve Indiana’s poor national rankings in areas such as obesity, smoking and life expectancy, calling those “a pattern we need to reverse.” He said it will take “new action to get new results.”

The governor’s plan would direct $100 million in the budget’s first year and $200 million in the second year toward boosting Indiana’s county public health department funding from its current 45th national ranking to the national average. The state now directs about $7 million a year to county health departments, which are now primarily funded by local taxes.

“Nearly all of these dollars will be deployed locally, in your districts where our fellow Hoosiers need them, tailored to the unique circumstances of each community partner,” Holcomb told lawmakers.

A commission appointed by Holcomb recommended a $240 million annual boost to lift funding for county public health departments to the national average, but the governor has said time is needed to “build the structure” for expanded health programs.

Holcomb’s speech also touted progress on several major construction projects around the state. Those include the planned completion next year of the final northern leg of the Interstate 69 extension between Evansville and Indianapolis, for which construction started in 2008, and work expanding northwestern Indiana’s South Shore commuter rail line that runs to Chicago.

The governor announced the awarding of a $29.5 million grant to local groups developing a 62-mile recreation trail through five counties in southern Indiana. The trail following an abandoned railroad route formerly used by the Monon Railroad between New Albany, near Louisville, Kentucky, and the Lawrence County city of Mitchell will be the state’s longest contiguous trail, Holcomb said.

Comments / 1

Related
Current Publishing

New turn signal law is in effect

A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
TENNESSEE STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System

This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed. He said he chose Ricketts based on their shared conservatism and Ricketts’ promise that he would later run to be elected to the seat. “I don’t believe in placeholders. I believe that every day matters. … Placeholders don’t have any accountability to the people,” Pillen said.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens...
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

New Pa. speaker wants 'work group' after slow session start

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A week after he was a surprise choice to become speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Democratic state Rep. Mark Rozzi on Monday canceled sessions for the rest of the week after failing to reach a deal on his primary legislative priority. Lawmakers were brought to the Capitol for a hastily called special session designed to speed passage of a two-year window for letting some victims of child sexual abuse file otherwise outdated lawsuits. But the House did virtually no business, and after hours of delay Rozzi issued a statement saying the two caucuses were too far apart. He announced he would create a “working group” of three Republicans and three Democrats “of varied interests from across the commonwealth to sit down and find a way forward.” He said “statute of limitations reform” was his objective, “but we also must fix the workings of our government and find a way to move forward as Pennsylvanians for the betterment of Pennsylvania.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DFL lawmakers push voting package at Capitol that would expand access, protect poll workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Newly empowered Democrats in the state legislature vow to increase voter access to the polls and protect the people who administer the state's elections, introducing a slate of proposals that Minnesota's election chief says will usher in a "next generation democracy.""Part of the reason [Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon] was the top vote-getter in the state of Minnesota was because democracy was clearly on the ballot and voters said what we want is an inclusive democracy that centers our voices," said Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis. "Now is a voter mandate and a real urgency to...
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy