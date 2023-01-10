Read full article on original website
Stony-faced Kate Middleton pictured for first time since release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
A stony-faced Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since the release of her rogue brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir — in which he painted the Prince and Princess of Wales as bullies. Middleton, 41, appeared stern but stoic at the wheel of her black Audi on Wednesday wearing a scarf and a beige coat. The exiled “Spare” heir left no stone unturned as he made private family squabbles and conversations public. The Princess of Wales was reportedly “appalled” by the endless claims in the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard...
Astrologer Claims Prince George Will Someday Be a ‘Grounding and Reliable’ Ruler Despite ‘Tough Challenges’ Ahead
An astrologer claims Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will someday be a 'grounding and reliable' ruler despite 'tough challenges' ahead as he grows older.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently
Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Find Themselves Without Royal Titles If 'Toxicity Doesn’t Eventually Subside'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put their senior royal roles to bed for good, but their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain — for now. Those titles could be up for discussion with King Charles III if he decides to wield any punishment after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. If you think that the royal title talk is nothing but a rumor, one insider told Us Weekly that “there’s a very real decision to be made”...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: A Break Down of Their Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
netflixjunkie.com
“Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do” – Royal Expert Confirms a Bombshell Memoir by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has wreaked havoc all across the globe with his bombshell memoir Spare. The Duke did not pull any punches as he launched an attack on his elder brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles III. Despite the explosive revelations by the Duke and Meghan Markle, reports suggest that Buckingham Palace is happy that their worst fear did not come true.
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Asked Not to Spell Her Nickname as Cate by Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry Claims
Kate Middleton is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Before marrying Prince William in 2011, she was oftentimes referred to as Catherine by her family and friends. But shortly after their wedding, the Princess of Wales started going by her nickname Kate. Table of contents. Kate...
Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
Prince Harry reveals how he sent fighter jet after Charles' car while training for Afghanistan
The Duke of Sussex writes in Spare of how hard he worked to prepare himself for the military, including 'steering jets over marshy flats at ungodly speeds' near the Sandringham residence.
netflixjunkie.com
“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Prince Harry shares intimate details of births of his children
The Duke of Sussex, 38, has shared intimate details of the birth of his son Archie in May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London, admitting the delivery of his daughter Lilibet in 2021 was 'bliss'.
Prince Harry Was ‘Evasive’ and Showed ‘Discomfort’ When Questioned About Prince William, Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry is in the process of promoting his autobiography, Spare. A body language expert says Harry showed signs of "discomfort" when asked about Prince William.
UK paper group bids to throw out Prince Harry and others' privacy lawsuits
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper is applying to dismiss lawsuits brought by Prince Harry, singer Elton John and other individuals alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.
Kate Middleton receives sweet birthday message from King Charles and Camilla amid Harry’s memoir release
Kate Middleton received a sweet message from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, on her birthday, just one day before Prince Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, is will be released.The Royal Family’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a post on Monday to celebrate Kate, who turned 41 on 9 January. “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!” they wrote, along with a birthday cake emoji.The post also included a photo of Kate during her first visit to Wales in September after she and Prince William were named the Prince and Princess of Wales. In the image,...
Voices: The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp: Harry’s acid outburst against the grey men in the palace
Now that Spare by Prince Harry has been leaked, spun, translated to and from Spanish, and commanded at least four “exclusive” TV interviews with the renegade royal – and now that it has been officially published across print and digital media worldwide, reported, and digested – it’s clear who comes off worst. Prince William, Charles and then Camilla, in that order.Only the reputation of the late Queen emerges intact – he wouldn’t dare, though, would he? – while Prince Andrew gets off lightly with just the one routine condemnation, and only because Andrew got to keep his security.But there...
BBC
Prince Harry's book: Royal visit city reacts to autobiography
People in the city that saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public engagement have been giving their views on Harry's book Spare. In December 2017, crowds lined streets in Nottingham to welcome the couple following their engagement. Five years on, his autobiography - containing revelations about the Royal Family...
Harry: Queen ‘knew how hard it was’ for me but was not angry over Megxit crisis
The Duke of Sussex has insisted his grandmother the late Queen was not angry or upset with him for wanting to step down as a senior working royal.Harry, in a US television interview to promote his autobiography Spare, said the monarch “knew how hard” it was for him, but was sad at how things turned out.He also described how he “can’t ever get out” of the royal family.Good Morning America presenter Michael Strahan asked the duke: “Did she ever express that she was upset at you?”Harry responded: “For what?”Strahan replied: “For wanting to change your role.”Harry said: “No. My grandmother...
