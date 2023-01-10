ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight

A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
msn.com

The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit

Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
The Independent

Couple flying Southwest divides opinion by blocking row of seats while searching for ‘right’ passenger

A couple has divided the internet after a video showed them blocking seats on a Southwest Airlines flight while searching for the “right person” to take the seat next to them.The video, which was posted on 28 November, has resurfaced amid Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation chaos.Ahead of the holidays, a major “bomb cyclone” delayed and cancelled thousands of US flights. More than 91 per cent of all cancelled flights in the US came from Southwest.Despite the cancellations, boarding Southwest flights can add another level of chaos due to the Dallas-based airline’s seating policy. According to the company website, Southwest...

