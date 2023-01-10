Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Tourists in exotic tropical destinations victimized by crime, travel mishap horror stories in 2022
A long list of tourists vacationing in tropical destinations saw their trips turn into horror stories in 2022 as some resort cities across the world faced travel advisory warnings.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
A New Tourist Train in Mexico Will Destroy Indigenous Land and Livelihoods
It will link Tulum to the test of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula—and destroy Indigenous land and livelihood in the process.
A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
Wanted: Two lighthouse keepers for tiny island in San Francisco Bay. Must have 'high-quality culinary experience' and a captain's license.
East Brother Light Station is seeking two people to become its custodians for two years, but they'll need a particular set of skills to get the job.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Dramatic moment Hawaiian glass bottom boat CEO is nabbed by US Marshalls while trying to flee
Curtiss E. Jackson, 70, the CEO of a shipbuilding company in Hawaii was arrested while attempting to flee the island of Oahu on a fully stocked and fueled boat to avoid a pretrial hearing in his case.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight
A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
The 'world's coolest dictator' rounded up 60,000 people in a supposed crackdown on MS-13. A shrimp farming community is fighting back.
The MS-13 gang made El Salvador one of the most violent places not at war. The 'world's coolest dictator' created a new layer of misery.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
msn.com
The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit
Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
Couple flying Southwest divides opinion by blocking row of seats while searching for ‘right’ passenger
A couple has divided the internet after a video showed them blocking seats on a Southwest Airlines flight while searching for the “right person” to take the seat next to them.The video, which was posted on 28 November, has resurfaced amid Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation chaos.Ahead of the holidays, a major “bomb cyclone” delayed and cancelled thousands of US flights. More than 91 per cent of all cancelled flights in the US came from Southwest.Despite the cancellations, boarding Southwest flights can add another level of chaos due to the Dallas-based airline’s seating policy. According to the company website, Southwest...
'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
