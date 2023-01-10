Read full article on original website
1 dead after reported ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Guymon on Monday
GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released information regarding an apparent “officer-involved shooting” in Guymon on Monday evening. According to a post made on the bureau’s Facebook page, the Guymon Police Department requested assistance from the bureau after a reported officer-involved shooting Monday evening in the 2700 block of […]
Shot by Shot: Tracking Oklahoma police shootings in 2023
Data about shootings by police officers can be hard to find, so The Frontier actively tries to collect and store as much information as possible on every shooting. Know of an officer-involved shooting we missed, or have information on one we’ve covered? Contact us at info@readfrontier.com. Past years. 2022...
Stratford County Man Out On Bond
A Stratford man is out on bond after a weekend shooting in his home and leaving the scene. Police reports say on January 7th at 3:52 A.M. Sherman County 9 11 got a call about a shooting incident. The callers reported hearing four gunshots and seeing a pickup leaving the...
OSBI Investigating Guymon Police Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving police officers from the Guymon Police Department, according to authorities. OSBI investigators said at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Guymon Police Department requested OSBI assistance with a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive in Guymon.
Red Flag Warning for the Oklahoma Panhandle
The National Weather Service has placed Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver Counties are under a Red Flag Warning for today. Due to above average temperatures, low humidity levels, and expected high winds the fire danger will be extreme. High temperatures expected in the mid 60’s with winds West to Southwest at...
