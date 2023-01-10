ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek Independent

5 Top Hair Trends to Try in 2023

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 4 days ago

(BPT) - Is the beginning of a brand new year inspiring you to try a fresh new look? Before splurging on an entirely different wardrobe, try a tactic that will instantly elevate your style and give your confidence a boost: refreshing your hairstyle.

This year’s hair trends are all about movement, and also making the most of your own natural hair type for a great new look — and feel! Fortunately, it’s easier than ever to upgrade your look thanks to Great Clips Online Check-In , so you can embrace the new year with a trending haircut near you, in no time.

Here are some fun hair trends for women and men that may just make you smile and do a double take when you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror.

For Women:

All these trending do's have the advantage of working well with any kind of hair, from straight to curly or fine to thick. You can make any one of these styles your own for a fresh new look you'll love.

Bangs —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSJrX_0kAFMtNR00

Try this trending fringe to guarantee your year will start with a bang! From '70s-inspired butterfly bangs to timeless side-swept bangs, any fringe with texture is making a comeback in the new year. Bangs frame your face and can create instant volume, making them a great accent for any hair type, length and texture.

And don’t worry about the upkeep with your bangs. With Clip Notes , Great Clips stylists keep personalized notes about each haircut and trim to make sure you get the same great haircut every time.

Not sure how to style your new fringe? Ensure that your bangs look great and stay in place all day long with American Crew's Pomade — a match "po-made" in heaven!

Modern Shag —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYxf7_0kAFMtNR00

This version of the shag is here to stay! Inspired by '80s rock stars, this layered cut features face-framing bangs, texture and layers. Also known as the wolf cut, a shag haircut is a versatile style that works great with any hair type.

Lots of Layers —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv4fp_0kAFMtNR00

2023 is the year of flowy hair. No matter what your hair’s curl pattern or texture type, layered styles that emphasize movement are sure to be a hit! Keep your hair feeling weightless by using a volumizing shampoo and conditioner for a boost of bounce.

For Men:

Take on the adventure of an amazing new style, with help from American Crew products that can help you look your best all year long.

Brushed-Up Styles —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPrb0_0kAFMtNR00

Inspired by the looks of the 1950s, TikTok and YouTube influencers are bringing an exciting modern twist to classic brushed-up hairstyles. This new take on a retro haircut includes medium-length hair on top that is styled back, usually in a messy way. The short sides are cut in a fade, undercut or taper. Finish off the look with American Crew Grooming Spray to easily keep your hair in place, no matter the weather.

Embrace Texture —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYDH8_0kAFMtNR00

Whether your hair is straight or curly, this year is texture’s time to shine! Try products like American Crew's Fiber Cream to define your hair and add rough texture without making it feel crunchy or stiff.

Ready for a fresh new start? Welcome 2023 by finding your next great hairstyle at Great Clips and visit GreatClips.com to find a salon closest to you.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Footwear News

Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
msn.com

The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time

Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
The Independent

Lego’s new heart-shaped set would make a lovely Valentine’s Day gift

If you want to present loved ones with something modest but thoughtful this Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day – and would rather avoid the cliche of a box of fancy pralines – the new heart-shaped set from Lego offers a creative alternative.On brand, with a Valentine’s Day colour scheme, the 254-piece heart ornament comes complete with pink hearts and leafy blooms. With the option to put it on display with the handy loop too, the finished build could make a lovely keepsake for family, friends or partners. While the heart-shaped set is suited for children aged nine years old and above, it’s...
TheDailyBeast

‘Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner’ Is Murder Most Clever

Meta? Maybe. Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner (Public Theater to Jan 22) is the kind of title guaranteed to make the internet foam in fury, should the invisible world of anger aggregators alight upon it and do their thing. The subject of Jasmine Lee-Jones’ brilliant play, directed by Milli Bhatia, is about the same—the deliberate act of propagating anger on the internet to nourish one’s own notoriety and sense of importance, and the human and other results of doing so. The play, which comes laden with awards from London (including the Evening Standard and Critics’ Circle Most Promising Playwright...
ETOnline.com

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More

If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
HOLAUSA

Benefits of rosemary oil for hair loss

Another hair hack goes viral on TikTok, and it is none other than the legendary, consistently used, and praised rosemary oil. For decades, people have used rosemary in shampoo and conditioners for its properties to benefit hair. I.C.O.N. Salon Founder and Hair Expert Chiara Scudieri shared with HOLA!...
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Used This $9 Growth Oil on Her Brows In a Recent TikTok—& Shoppers Say It ‘Really Works’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t tried Rare Beauty yet, you’re pretty much miles behind everyone else. The brainchild of Selena Gomez can be scouted in plenty of TikTok videos—as of late, everyone’s going wild over the Liquid Blushes. Naturally, it’s safe to assume Gomez’s own routine is likely stacked with the brand’s products, but that’s not to say she doesn’t ever waver.  Over the holidays, the celeb shed some light on other formulas she’s been using in a TikTok video, one of which...
Hypebae

Here's A First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe

Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
ComicBook

New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023

LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
Byrdie

TikTok Discovered the Secret to Hailey Bieber's Effortless Contour

Once reserved for photoshoots and special occasions, contouring is now something we do on the daily, sculpting our faces with bronzing sticks and contour wands alike. A variety of celebrity makeup artists have put their personal spin on contour, and if the typical contour routine is a little too much for you, grab your fluffiest brush and get ready to try the Mary Phillips method, which is currently going mega-viral on TikTok.
SPY

We Found Pedro Pascal’s Jacket From “The Last Of Us”

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Every action hero needs a great jacket, whether that’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leather moto in Terminator 2 or Ryan Gosling’s silk bomber from Drive. Often, these jackets are customs made by the costume department. Still, the latest entrant into the canon of great on-screen outerwear is one you can actually buy for a not-unreasonable sum of money. Pedro Pascal is taking off his Mandalorian helmet for a new role in HBO’s TV adaptation of the acclaimed video game series The Last Of Us,...
hypebeast.com

On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"

Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
751
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy