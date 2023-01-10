ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas

By Brittney Baird, Michael Bartiromo
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026.

The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts its easternmost locations.

“For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been,” said Lynsi Snyder, the president and owner of In-N-Out. “Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”

In addition to opening restaurants in Tennessee, In-N-Out announced plans to establish an “eastern territory office” in Franklin, Tennessee, at a cost of $125.5 million, according to the state’s Department of Economic & Community Development. The office will oversee and support the operations of the Tennessee restaurants, In-N-Out said.

Locations are expected “in and around” Nashville, to start, in 2026.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in a statement issued by his office on Tuesday. “Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”

In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948. The chain currently has 385 locations in the U.S., with the bulk of its restaurants in California and the Southwest. More recently, In-N-Out expanded into Texas in 2011 — marking its furthest expansion east — and later Colorado in 2020.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

