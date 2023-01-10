ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

nsuspartans.com

Kimaiyo and Young Claim Victories at KPMG HBCU Showcase

NEW YORK, N.Y. | Mercyline Kimaiyo and Leslie Young captured victories as the Norfolk State University women's indoor track and field team finished second at the Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Showcase, presented by KPMG on Saturday at the Armory Track and Field Center. Kimaiyo won the women's one...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Big First Half Lifts Norfolk State Past Howard

NORFOLK, Va. | Kierra Wheeler scored 21 points to lead three Norfolk State University women's basketball players in double figures as the Spartans started slow, but used a big first-half run to pull away from Howard, 64-37, on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.
NORFOLK, VA

