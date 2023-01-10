Have you ever heard of a dump and go dinner? If you're unfamiliar, dump dinners are exactly what they sound like: Dump all of the ingredients into a crock pot, casserole dish, sheet pan or pot, and dinner is just about done. Sounds pretty awesome right?!?! Today I'm giving you my one of my favorite slow cooker "dump and go" meals. It's easy, delicious and the slow cooker does all the work for you, leaving you to focus on that list of 1001 things to get done!

