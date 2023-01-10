Read full article on original website
msn.com
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup Recipe
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup is easy hamburger soup made with fresh vegetables or frozen mixed vegetables. A hearty soup the whole family loves and perfect for soup season!. This delicious vegetable beef soup is one of our favorite healthy soup recipes. It's super versatile, budget friendly and an easy soup recipe even picky eaters like!
Epicurious
Creamy Butternut Squash and Plantain Soup
Chef Gregory Gourdet puts a spin on the beloved winter favorite butternut squash soup with ginger and habanero, adding warmth and spice and making it extra comforting. His take also includes plantains, which add a hint of sweetness and a silky texture. Be sure to use very ripe plantains which are yellow and soft when gently pressed; using green plantains will give your soup a raw aftertaste. A cool and crunchy garnish of green apples and shallots offers a fresh and tangy contrast to the warm soup. Enjoy as a main or side on your dinner table on a busy weeknight or during the holiday season.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's chicken cacciatore
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make chicken cacciatore.
The Daily South
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
delishably.com
Quick & Easy (and Delicious!) Creamy Chicken Penne Recipe
Whenever I have a busy day, I opt for something simple and quick (but delicious) for our family dinner. One of my favorite comfort foods is creamy chicken penne because it's super easy (you probably already have the necessary ingredients in your kitchen) but also super tasty!. How Long Does...
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
skinnytaste.com
Skillet French Onion Chicken
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I’m more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
Chicken and Stuffing - Crock Pot
Have you ever heard of a dump and go dinner? If you're unfamiliar, dump dinners are exactly what they sound like: Dump all of the ingredients into a crock pot, casserole dish, sheet pan or pot, and dinner is just about done. Sounds pretty awesome right?!?! Today I'm giving you my one of my favorite slow cooker "dump and go" meals. It's easy, delicious and the slow cooker does all the work for you, leaving you to focus on that list of 1001 things to get done!
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Place meat in slow cooker. Mix flour, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour over meat, and stir until meat is coated. Add beef broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, celery, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, garlic, and bay leave; stir to combine. Cover, and cook until beef is tender enough to...
