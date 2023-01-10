ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A few common things can cause backed-up drains. Here’s a few tips on stuff that you should NEVER put down your garbage disposal:. 1. Coffee grounds. When finishing the morning coffee and cleaning the filter out — STOP! — do not pour the grounds down your garbage disposal. Although they seem finely milled, they are dense and paste-like and will end up in a pile of gunk in your sediment trap.
Some kitchens have greasy cabinets and fridges for cooking meat. According to Skylarglobal, the animal fats released from food, like fatty portions of beef, lamb, etc., could melt, heat up, and evaporate. These oils can stick to the kitchen surfaces and, depending on how often you clean the kitchen, they can build up and become greasy and sticky.
Drying your clothes in the cold winter months without the help of a tumble dryer can be a nightmare, but one woman has a quick solution. Watch the video below:. The only item you need is probably something you already have in the house. “Want to dry your clothes a...
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
Is there anything more upsetting than discovering that the grout between your beautiful tiles is becoming a breeding ground for filth and grime, despite your best efforts to keep it clean?. One solution comes to mind, which involves crawling down on one’s hands and knees in an attempt to remove...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
Cast iron skillets and pots have been household mainstays for hundreds of years. The versatile vessels can be used just about everywhere, from the oven and stove top to the grill and campfire. While durable and efficient, cast iron can be a lil finicky when it comes time for cleanup. You can’t just throw a piece of cast iron into the dishwasher, which can strip off the seasoning (thin layer of carbonized oil) or cause the cast iron to rust. In addition, you will be excommunicated from the cast iron community. And once you’re out, you can never get back in.
Grout is the material that is applied to the space — or "joint" — between tiles. By filling the gaps between tiles, grout keeps debris from entering crevices that would be nearly impossible to clean, and it offers additional structural integrity to tile surfaces. Grout is also used to seal walls around countertops, backsplashes and bathtubs, and on tile floors. And because grout is visible, it serves as a design element that goes hand-in-hand with visual appeal of the surface to which it is applied. Everything eventually gets dirty, though, and how to clean grout then becomes the question.
Over time, your dryer vent accumulates lint, preventing it from proper ventilation. Learn how to clean a dryer vent to keep yours from becoming a fire hazard. Signs it’s time to clean your dryer vent include clothes that won’t dry, having to run the dryer multiple times, and a dryer that’s hot when running. You should have your dryer vent cleaned once per year. Opt for professional dryer vent cleaning or do it yourself following these steps.
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
Cleaning a couch involves different steps depending on the material. But, no matter the type of fabric, you can tackle couch cleaning in less than an hour. Couches are one of the hardest working pieces of furniture. Crumbs, spills, and hours of lounging can leave your once-pristine sofa looking dingey. Here’s how to clean a couch so it looks great again.
Heat pump technology developer SpacePak has expanded its inverter series line of Solstice air-to-water heat pumps with the Solstice Inverter Extreme. This inverter-driven cold climate air-to-water heat pump provides. hydronic heating, cooling and domestic hot water without the use of fossil fuels. Features include an inverter-driven compressor, inverter-driven fans and...

