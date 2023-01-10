Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone
Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
Why the Texans should not worry about the Bears trading QB Justin Fields
What hurts the Houston Texans about not having the No. 1 overall pick is they don’t control their own destiny in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texans are at the mercy of what the Chicago Bears do first. One theory that has been floating around, chiefly due to the...
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has warning for Ravens ahead of playoff rematch
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will meet for a second consecutive week, following their Week 18 meeting with a clash in the AFC wild-card round. The first meeting apparently left a bad taste in one Bengals star’s mouth, and he is looking forward to the repeat. Wide receiver...
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Rich Eisen Decides To Double Down On His Criticism Of Steeler Nation Over Steelers HC Mike Tomlin After Team’s Strong 2022 Finish
Many expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to be well outside of the playoffs at the end of 2022 after the organization selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to replace outgoing franchise cornerstone quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. The team’s struggles in the first half of the season with Mitch Trubisky under center until halftime in Week 4 and playing without TJ Watt were well documented.
Colts Owner Confirms A Major HC Interview
The Indianapolis Colts are on the hunt for a new head coach. It appears that interim coach, and former player Jeff Saturday was not their long-term answer, and are now beginning interviews for their next coach. It’s not often that an owner is the one to break news to the...
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
Even though Chicago already has a quarterback it can build around, the chances of an Alabama player going first in the 2023 NFL Draft rose when the Bears backed into the top pick.
4 Lions free agents the team must re-sign
There are 18 players who ended the 2022 season as Detroit Lions who will become unrestricted free agents once the league year ends. Many of them played key roles in the team’s 9-8 finish, the first winning season for the Lions since 2017. Figuring out which ones to keep...
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
Bears GM Ryan Poles wants to bring back David Montgomery
The Bears are heading into an important offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster. That starts in free agency, where Chicago is slated to have around $118 million in salary cap space to work with. Poles will be adding plenty of new faces, but there are some in-house pending free agents to make decisions about, including running back David Montgomery.
