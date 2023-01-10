ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate

Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to historic Green Bay Packers hire

The Green Bay Packers have made a historic hire. The team hired Erin Roberge to be their first female full-time athletic trainer in their illustrious history. Green Bay made Roberge’s hire official on Thursday. In a release, the team said, “The Green Bay Packers hired Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer. The announcement was made Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Roberge (ro-BAIRGE), who has been working with the Packers as an intern since the summer of 2020, is the first female full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster

The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made some roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. The 49ers were battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season. It looks like they’ll be turning for an All-Pro cornerback to help against the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent

Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Rich Eisen Decides To Double Down On His Criticism Of Steeler Nation Over Steelers HC Mike Tomlin After Team’s Strong 2022 Finish

Many expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to be well outside of the playoffs at the end of 2022 after the organization selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to replace outgoing franchise cornerstone quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. The team’s struggles in the first half of the season with Mitch Trubisky under center until halftime in Week 4 and playing without TJ Watt were well documented.
Yardbarker

QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL

Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Colts Owner Confirms A Major HC Interview

The Indianapolis Colts are on the hunt for a new head coach. It appears that interim coach, and former player Jeff Saturday was not their long-term answer, and are now beginning interviews for their next coach. It’s not often that an owner is the one to break news to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Sign Offensive Weapon Before Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks will have extra help on offense in the playoffs. The Seahawks have been plagued this season with their running back unit injuries. They’ve needed to bring in reinforcements all season at the position. On Friday, the Seahawks signed a running back to the 53-man roster before their Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
SEATTLE, WA

