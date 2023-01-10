ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina High Country Prepares For A Snowy Weekend

The North Carolina high country is preparing for what could be a snowy weekend. And I don’t think there will be any complaints from ski resorts in the area. According to Channel 9, road crews have been out and are preparing for what could become a high volume of the frozen stuff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants

Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
iheart.com

Fire at AVL Outlets, West AVL Burglaries Suspect Linked to RAD Crime

(Asheville, NC) -- A fire at the Asheville Outlets is being investigated. WLOS-TV reports firefighters rushed to the roof around the Restoration Hardware and Carter's Outlet last night. It seems sprinklers were able to contain the damage, while no injuries were reported. There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

10 Largest Food Chains in North Carolina in 2023

Ever thought about the number of food chains that we have right here in North Carolina? I know I will pass a spot and see another location a block down the road. North Carolina has tons of food chains that take over every block around just for you to enjoy.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023

This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

23 North Carolina Festivals In 2023

Who doesn’t love a good festival? It’s a great excuse to visit a new town across our state. And luckily there is no shortage of engaging festivals taking place in North Carolina in 2023. Whether you’re looking for small-town fun celebrating some of what makes our state great, or huge festivals we’ve got something for you. Many North Carolina festivals celebrate foods that are important to their local area. One celebrates everything North Carolina has to offer. You’ve got arts and crafts vendors, lots and lots of food, beer and wine, rides and other activities for kids, 5Ks, and more.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
addictedtovacation.com

The 12 Best Places To Bring Kids In North Carolina

North Carolina is a fantastic place to visit with family and friends. It’s common to want to know which are the best day trips in NC for kids. What are the best day trip destinations in North Carolina for kids?. When visiting North Carolina, you can participate in loads...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

