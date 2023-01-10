Erie, Pa – Despite late-game heroics, Mercyhurst Women's Basketball falls to Slippery Rock at home, 60-58. The Lakers move to 9-6 overall and 5-4 in conference. The first half of the ball game was very intense, as both teams played very hard and fought for every possession. Danielle Grim started the game well, as she made her first shot of the game from the corner, tying the game at 3-3. A couple of minutes later Lexi Wagner capitalized on the opponent's defensive breakdown and knocked down another three-pointer for the Lakers, 15-14.

