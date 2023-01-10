ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Women's Basketball Falls to Slippery Rock After Intense Ending

Erie, Pa – Despite late-game heroics, Mercyhurst Women's Basketball falls to Slippery Rock at home, 60-58. The Lakers move to 9-6 overall and 5-4 in conference. The first half of the ball game was very intense, as both teams played very hard and fought for every possession. Danielle Grim started the game well, as she made her first shot of the game from the corner, tying the game at 3-3. A couple of minutes later Lexi Wagner capitalized on the opponent's defensive breakdown and knocked down another three-pointer for the Lakers, 15-14.
Men’s Basketball Dismantles The Rock

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Men's Basketball proves once again to be unbeatable on Owen McCormick Court Saturday afternoon in their major win over Slippery Rock. The Lakers got out to an early lead and never looked back from there as they improve to 11-2 on the year and 8-0 at home in the 81-51 win.
