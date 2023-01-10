Apex Legends players have noticed a huge change to Horizon in the Spellbound patch that could be a bug—or a nerf. In a tweet captioned “Horizon is dead,” Apex pro player HisWattson shared a video today that showed him testing Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical in the firing range. When he reached the top of the lift and fired down at a dummy with a kitted R-301, his weapon accuracy seemed to be significantly lower than before the patch. The R-301 has one of the lowest recoil rates of any Apex weapon, especially when kitted, leading some to believe that players will now experience decreased accuracy when floating in her Gravity Lift.

2 DAYS AGO