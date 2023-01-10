Read full article on original website
CoD players think Warzone 2 is ‘boring’ and have several suggestions on how to fix it
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released just under two months ago, but some of the community of players and spectators are coming out to speak about how “boring” the game is compared to its predecessor. Warzone 2 is quite different from the original Warzone, which was released in...
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
Where to use the Rohan Oil Control Room Locker key
The Call of Duty DMZ mode is a fight for survival, but with the necessity of having to exfil with the gear you want to keep in place, it’s a more tense fight than a traditional Warzone 2 battle royale match. Unlike battle royale in Warzone 2, loot is...
VALORANT Patch 6.0 competitive changes place winning above all else
The ranked grind in VALORANT has been simplified to kick off Episode Six and essentially the game’s 2023 campaign, following some recent changes to ranked rating gains and losses in Patch 6.0. Starting today, day one of Episode Six, Act One, all players will see their ranked rating (RR)...
Tiny potential ALGS change threatens pick rate of character that previously dominated pro play
The new Spellbound update in Apex Legends brought private matches with it, giving players the ability to create their own custom lobbies and play in them with their friends. These private matches come with several different settings and game modes, including using the tournament settings that pros use in the Apex Legends Global Series.
Apex devs may be working on a feature that would change Heirlooms forever
Apex Legends content creator and dataminer KralRindo is at it again, this time revealing a first look at a potential change coming to Heirloom weapons. According to their latest datamine, Heirloom weapons will be getting recolor cosmetics. The new update’s files include some recolor textures for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom, as seen in the image KralRindo posted on Twitter.
Anti-gravity: A game-changing Horizon adjustment has Apex Legends players wondering if it’s a bug or nerf
Apex Legends players have noticed a huge change to Horizon in the Spellbound patch that could be a bug—or a nerf. In a tweet captioned “Horizon is dead,” Apex pro player HisWattson shared a video today that showed him testing Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical in the firing range. When he reached the top of the lift and fired down at a dummy with a kitted R-301, his weapon accuracy seemed to be significantly lower than before the patch. The R-301 has one of the lowest recoil rates of any Apex weapon, especially when kitted, leading some to believe that players will now experience decreased accuracy when floating in her Gravity Lift.
League player showcases that dealing damage is not the only way to kill an enemy
Typically, players in League of Legends kill the enemy team by dealing damage by using their abilities and auto-attacks. But this player found a new and unique way to use their abilities and kill the enemy without touching them with damaging spells. A fan shared a play on League’s subreddit...
How to play Lotus in VALORANT: Layout, callouts, tips, and tricks
Sooner than later, once Lotus is fully integrated into both the unrated and competitive queues in VALORANT, you will need to learn the latest three-site addition to the map pool because only cowards queue dodge when they get a map they don’t like. Lotus is certainly one of the...
Apex Legends private lobbies confirmed to have 30-player minimum start requirement
When Apex Legends fans first heard of private matches in the patch notes released on Jan. 4, there was excitement for the many different possible game modes and exploration that could be held on all of the maps, in seasonal rotation and out of season. But they will be sorely disappointed with the most recent news announced by Respawn Entertainment today that confirms recent rumors of a minimum player count for private lobbies.
How to complete the Breaking and Entering mission in DMZ
There are countless missions available for Call of Duty players who love the FPS grind and Warzone 2’s DMZ mode keeps the challenges coming. Breaking and Entering is one of these missions, and sometimes there’s just so much on your plate, that you want to get to the good stuff as soon as possible. That’s where Dot Esports comes in.
Ex-Panda CEO responds to Smash community allegations, but players aren’t accepting the Nintendo story this time
More than a month after the initial drama surrounding the sudden cancelation of the Smash World Tour, Nintendo’s involvement, and the subsequent fallout around the Panda Cup, former Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney broke his silence last night after publishing a 31-page response to the situation on Dec. 6. But most of the interview was spent rehashing and adding very little clarification to his previous statements.
Fortnite’s v23.10 maintenance patch brings back Chapter 4 features
Fortnite started Chapter Four after only a year in the previous Chapter, as opposed to the typical two-year run. As with every other new Chapter, Epic Games added a wealth of features like graphics improvements, new movement options, and interesting new weapons. But a few of the new mechanics and weapons were disabled in the game due to bugs—until now.
When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 2 start?
It’s a good time to be a fan of Call of Duty these days. There’s always something on the horizon for players to look forward to, whether it be a new weapon, a new map, or something completely different and refreshing entirely. It feels like it’s been a...
These Pokemon revolutionized Scarlet and Violet’s competitive meta at the game’s first regional
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had their first Regional-level tournament hosted by TPCI held in San Diego over the weekend, which players had been preparing for even before the new games were released, which was how long ago the tournament date was announced. Season one of competitive VGC has been...
A couple popular game modes have been found within Modern Warfare 2’s files—and they could be coming soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be supplemented with two popular game modes in a future update, according to data-mined images. The watermarked images, posted on what looks like a throwaway alternate account for Call of Duty data miner BKTOOR, feature icons for classic modes Gun Game and Gunfight.
VALORANT maintenance end time: When will this ongoing VALORANT downtime end?
VALORANT is a massive FPS that requires update after update to ensure each bullet is popping heads as precisely as possible, and every pixel is in place. When you’re met with an error, it can absolutely ruin all your plans. How are you supposed to carry your friends to Radiant now? When is VALORANT back online? There are so many questions that need answering, and Dot Esports has you covered.
‘Embarrassing’: ImperialHal thinks Apex devs made big mistake with Horizon shadow nerfs
Apex Legends players were surprised to learn Horizon received a shadow nerf—that is, a nerf not mentioned in the patch notes—when they logged into the client on Jan. 10. The shadow nerf makes Horizon shoot less accurately when using Gravity Lift. In the past, hitting shots was a piece of cake. After the patch, it was noticeably harder.
Riot is removing one of the only ways to return skins in League later this year
Many League of Legends players know that they have three chances to change their minds when they buy something from the store, but later this year, they might not be able to return things so easily. Originally, Riot Games provided all players with three refund tokens that they can cash...
