Smithville, TN

Smithville’s Harvester to Host Preliminaries in Statewide Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 Competition February 2

By WGNS News
wgnsradio.com
 3 days ago
Related
radionwtn.com

Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee

Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
CAMDEN, TN
Madoc

Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee

Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: In-N-Out Burgers to Open Offices in Middle Tennessee

UPDATED: In-N-Out Burger, California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, announced intentions to open future restaurants in Tennessee with an Eastern territory office to be built in the city of Franklin. In an announcement released by the state of Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee and...
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

The Great Tennessee Air Show

Sat-Sun (June 10-11, 2023) 8:00AM - 4:30PM The Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport (). The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the sky as the headlining performer. For more information, check the website https://greattennesseeairshow.com/ or phone 615-549-6640. 8:00am - Gates open. Static displays, kids zone, vendors...
SMYRNA, TN
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
TENNESSEE STATE

