Smithville’s Harvester to Host Preliminaries in Statewide Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 Competition February 2

WSMV
Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Tennessee
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
MTSU Police attracts multiple new recruits, finetunes supportive training
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After a period of reduced interest in prospective officers joining law enforcement ranks, the MTSU Police Department has attracted and brought on nine new officers over the past year and worked hard to support them through the rigorous onboarding process. “It takes around nine months for...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
radionwtn.com
Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee
Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
wgnsradio.com
New Indoor Soccer Arena to Open in February - See Photos of the Massively Impressive Field
(Murfreesboro, TN) The brand new indoor soccer arena is nearly complete and should open in February. WGNS took a tour of the facility and spoke to Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Director Nate Williams about the facility, which is the first of its kind in Tennessee. Listen to the above interview to learn more about the new structure!
chattanoogacw.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
WKRN
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: In-N-Out Burgers to Open Offices in Middle Tennessee
UPDATED: In-N-Out Burger, California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, announced intentions to open future restaurants in Tennessee with an Eastern territory office to be built in the city of Franklin. In an announcement released by the state of Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee and...
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
wgnsradio.com
The Great Tennessee Air Show
Sat-Sun (June 10-11, 2023) 8:00AM - 4:30PM The Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport (). The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the sky as the headlining performer. For more information, check the website https://greattennesseeairshow.com/ or phone 615-549-6640. 8:00am - Gates open. Static displays, kids zone, vendors...
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
Popculture
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
wvlt.tv
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
