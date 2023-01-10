Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State offers four-star 2024 forward
Iowa State has prioritized another top prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Dwayne Pierce picked up an offer from the Cyclones this week, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The offer was first reported by Adam Zagoria. Rated as the No. 100 player in the 2024 class...
KELOLAND TV
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
Huset’s Speedway spending the winter making upgrades
The dirt track is buried in snow, but that doesn't mean all is quiet at Huset's Speedway.
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
Volante
Basketball Player Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges
Mihai Carcoana, a sophomore men’s basketball player arrested on rape charges last month, pled not guilty during his arraignment at the Clay County Courthouse Thursday morning. In addition to the arraignment, Carcoana’s attorney filed a motion to modify bond conditions to allow travel to meet with his attorney in...
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
