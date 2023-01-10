ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State offers four-star 2024 forward

Iowa State has prioritized another top prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Dwayne Pierce picked up an offer from the Cyclones this week, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The offer was first reported by Adam Zagoria. Rated as the No. 100 player in the 2024 class...
AMES, IA
KELOLAND TV

What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
BROOKINGS, SD
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink

Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
LUVERNE, MN
Volante

Basketball Player Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

Mihai Carcoana, a sophomore men’s basketball player arrested on rape charges last month, pled not guilty during his arraignment at the Clay County Courthouse Thursday morning. In addition to the arraignment, Carcoana’s attorney filed a motion to modify bond conditions to allow travel to meet with his attorney in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

