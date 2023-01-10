ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
chicagostarmedia.com

Man found guilty in downtown Alton killing

MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man was convicted of first-degree murder in a bench trial Thursday over a 2020 downtown Alton killing. Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant, 30, of Alton, guilty of the murder charge and a weapons offense in the Oct. 11, 2020, fatal shooting of Terence J. Hicks, 34.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Woman found shot dead in running vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a running vehicle Friday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The woman, between 40 and 50 years of age, was found not conscious or breathing in a running vehicle in the 4200 block of North 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktoe.com

St. Louis Park Man Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend

(St. Louis Park, MN) — A St. Louis Park man faces murder charges after shooting the woman who was pregnant with his son. A criminal complaint says Donte McCray killed Kyla O’Neal in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. O’Neal died at a nearby hospital. Her son was delivered via emergency cesarean and remains in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
5 On Your Side

St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
willmarradio.com

Man shot and killed in Minneapolis homeless encampment

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. The shooting happened yesterday morning in the area near 15th Avenue South and Sixth Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Christopher Jones sentenced to over 21 years in prison for murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson in the summer of 2021.Christopher DeWayne Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in October last year.MORE: Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry IslandJones shot Swanson in the neck early morning on Aug. 29, 2021, and robbed Swanson's girlfriend at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.Jones is credited with 421 days of time served for his 260 month sentence.
SAINT PAUL, MN
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO

