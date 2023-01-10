Read full article on original website
Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. A woman is in custody.
chicagostarmedia.com
Man found guilty in downtown Alton killing
MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man was convicted of first-degree murder in a bench trial Thursday over a 2020 downtown Alton killing. Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant, 30, of Alton, guilty of the murder charge and a weapons offense in the Oct. 11, 2020, fatal shooting of Terence J. Hicks, 34.
KMOV
Woman found shot dead in running vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a running vehicle Friday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The woman, between 40 and 50 years of age, was found not conscious or breathing in a running vehicle in the 4200 block of North 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
ktoe.com
St. Louis Park Man Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend
(St. Louis Park, MN) — A St. Louis Park man faces murder charges after shooting the woman who was pregnant with his son. A criminal complaint says Donte McCray killed Kyla O’Neal in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. O’Neal died at a nearby hospital. Her son was delivered via emergency cesarean and remains in critical condition.
Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say.
Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury
A woman is suing two Minneapolis police officers, claiming they caused a brain injury by knocking her to the ground during a protest over the police killing of Winston Smith in 2021. Amy Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, alleges she was shoved by officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew...
Mace wielding robber targets St. Louis McDonald’s
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing three St. Louis area McDonald’s. He used mace to disable employees and take the restaurant’s cash. The same man is accused of robbing the McDonald’s on Lindell on...
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
KMOV
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and killed by police in September. According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of 16-year-old Darryl Ross. “The autopsy spells...
Dellwood man acquitted in 2017 north St. Louis murder
On Thursday, jurors acquitted a Dellwood man of a 2017 murder in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.
St. Louis Police Shot Teenager 18 Times in Fatal Confrontation
Darryl Ross died after a foot chase outside a north city gas station last fall
St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
willmarradio.com
Man shot and killed in Minneapolis homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. The shooting happened yesterday morning in the area near 15th Avenue South and Sixth Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced.
Christopher Jones sentenced to over 21 years in prison for murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson in the summer of 2021.Christopher DeWayne Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in October last year.MORE: Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry IslandJones shot Swanson in the neck early morning on Aug. 29, 2021, and robbed Swanson's girlfriend at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.Jones is credited with 421 days of time served for his 260 month sentence.
Officials say Cedar-Riverside camp where man was fatally wounded is targeted for closure
A homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is expected to be cleared away for safety reasons after a man was shot and killed there this week
St. Louis man convinces car thief to let him take grandbaby out of car before it's stolen
ST. LOUIS — "I got in as soon as he got in," Tyrone Hayes said. Early Monday, Hayes and his family got the scare of their lives outside his grandchildren's day care in north St. Louis. The Guardian Angel Child Care Center is located near north Vandeventer and Cook...
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
