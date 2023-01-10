Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Sabres Preview
Nashville Returns From Five-Game Road Trip With a 3-2-0 Record, Picking Up Wins Over Carolina, Washington and Ottawa. In their first home game since Jan. 3, Nashville Predators (19-16-6) will host the Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2) Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will...
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
NHL
Morning Skate for January 14
* In true Connor McDavid fashion, No. 97 celebrated his 26th birthday by becoming the fastest player to reach the 80-point mark in a season since Mario Lemieux (31 GP), Jaromir Jagr (37 GP) and Ron Francis (44 GP) in 1995-96. * Rookie Cole Perfetti tallied a three-assist outing en...
NHL
Martha's Vineyard high school hockey team subject of new documentary
Film focuses on island's boys varsity program, dedication of community to sport. Martha's Vineyard is not what meets the eye. The island located 6 miles off the coast of mainland Massachusetts is known to the outside world for its posh summers, but to the locals the winter is all about hockey.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Kicking off the trip in St. Louis
The Lightning open a five-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday at Enterprise Center. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Blues on Saturday. When: Saturday, January 14 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
NHL
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
NHL
My influences: Alex Burrows
MONTREAL - From childhood to adulthood, many people can have a positive impact on our lives and leave a mark on the person we are today. For Alex Burrows, the Canadiens assistant coach draws inspiration from his parents, former teammates in Vancouver, and coaches he's played for in the NHL.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Flames: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Calgary and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center. Game 44: Dallas Stars (25-11-7, 57 points) vs. Calgary Flames (20-14-9, 49 points) When:...
NHL
Making the Kase: TK's NHL All Star Bid
Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Consider it a wink, a nudge. And another part of a season that the Flyers thought Konecny might have had in him, maybe weren't sure, but are certainly extremely glad to see happening.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
NHL
Scheifele's two goals help Jets to victory in road trip finale
"There were no passengers tonight. Everyone contributed." The Winnipeg Jets saved the best for last on their three-game road trip. They opened the trip with a loss in Detroit, then earned a win in Buffalo they weren't happy with, then put in one of their best performances of the season in a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on the back half of a back-to-back to close out the trip.
Comments / 0