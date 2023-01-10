CALAIS — The Mount Desert Island High School wrestling team continued to build on their success this season, kicking off 2023 by going 6-2 across two multi-dual matches. The first match, held at Calais High School on Jan. 7, saw the Trojans go 4-0 against Woodland (54-6), Washington Academy (46-30), Caribou (53-2) and the aforementioned Blue Devils (54-12). The match against Calais was won entirely via forfeit due to limited roster sizes and the fact that there were no wrestlers on either team in overlapping weight classes. Carter Noble did pin an independent wrestler from Shead in an exhibition match as part of that matchup.

