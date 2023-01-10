Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100 Things to do in Sedona, ArizonaMomJunkySedona, AZ
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
AZFamily
Why there may be fewer campsites in northern Arizona this summer
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nature lovers hoping to avoid the Valley summer heat with a camping trip to the High Country may have a challenging time finding a campsite or spot to park their RV this year. The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest is considering new fire restrictions to cut down on wildfires. The proposed changes include increasing the area where year-round camping and campfires are banned near Flagstaff. People would also be forbidden from driving around the San Francisco Peaks, Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash during Stage 2 fire restrictions. “In taking a hard look at everything the Flagstaff Ranger District could do to reduce risk from human-caused wildfire, we found it necessary to consider additional steps during the hotter and drier part of the year,” deputy ranger Nick Mustoe said in a statement. “Our top priority is the safety of our communities, and we’re confident that these proposed changes balance community safety with public land access.”
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing
The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
knau.org
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches
Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet. Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are...
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
knau.org
Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday
Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection. Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before...
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
Comments / 0