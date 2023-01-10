Read full article on original website
Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day
Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day. “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor’s Rocky Start: Oath Laugh, Inaugural Donation Questions, and Speech Walkout
Newly inaugurated Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is off to a rocky start, following a giggling bout at her swearing-in, questions surrounding inauguration donations, and a walkout during her first speech to the state Legislature by lawmakers who are planning to sue her. Hobbs was sworn in on Jan. 2...
Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say
Stop me if you’ve heard this, but Gov. Katie Hobbs is not exactly known for her oratorical skills. She’s no MLK, Jr., or Barack Obama, or, thankfully, Kari Lake, who spent decades behind a mic at the local Fox affiliate honing her speaking chops before taking Hobbs on as the GOP nominee in November. But […] The post Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kari Lake Rips Republican Proposing Changes to Arizona Election Law
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposed a list of changes to the state's election laws on Thursday.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?
PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
kawc.org
Price of eggs in Arizona going up
PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record
Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a ‘wake-up call’ on groundwater. Is anyone listening?
Opinion: Gov. Katie Hobbs offered a clear message on groundwater regulation during her first State of the State address. We’ll see if lawmakers take it to heart. Gov. Katie Hobbs called it a “wake-up call” on water. Whether it is remains to be seen. The newly elected...
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
Phoenix New Times
Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona
For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
