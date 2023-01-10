ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day

Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day.  “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say

Stop me if you’ve heard this, but Gov. Katie Hobbs is not exactly known for her oratorical skills. She’s no MLK, Jr., or Barack Obama, or, thankfully, Kari Lake, who spent decades behind a mic at the local Fox affiliate honing her speaking chops before taking Hobbs on as the GOP nominee in November. But […] The post Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?

PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Price of eggs in Arizona going up

PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record

Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona

For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens

Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy