Matthew Alan Johnson, 42, Wabash, died at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 11, 1980. He is survived by his two children, Taylor (Drake Sluss) Johnson and Matthew (Brianna Brooks) Johnson Jr.; mother, Marcia Johnson; three brothers, Michael B. (Dakota) Johnson, Daniel E. (Jordan) Johnson and Tyler F. (Kaelyn Short) Johnson, all of Wabash; grandmothers, Mary Gatchel, Wabash and Faye Powell, Roann; companion, Amber Andrick, Wabash; and the mother of his children, Janet Branson, Wabash.

WABASH, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO