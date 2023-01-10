ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Sharon Ann Amann

Sharon Ann Amann, 60, Wabash, died at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home in Wabash. She was born June 15, 1962. She is survived by two children, Justin Kelly, Wabash and Shutauna (Nicholas) Hanson, Elkhart; four grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Polly Parker, Wabash, Darrell (Donna) Young, Auburn, Larry (Sheila) Young, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Charlotte (Rocky) France and Sherry Sellers, both of Wabash.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Bonnie C. Carroll

Bonnie C. Carroll, 80, Hickory Creek, Peru, formerly of Indianapolis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Sept. 13, 1942. She married Walter A. Carroll on Aug. 4, 1967. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Alex Carroll, Connersville, Coleen...
PERU, IN
inkfreenews.com

Christina Dawn Brim

Christina Dawn Brim, 48, Somerset, died at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home in Somerset. She was born March 24, 1974. She is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Barnett, Marion; and two sons, Michael (Austin Swanson) Castrenze and Skyler Navarro, both of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are...
SOMERSET, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dean Eppley

Leroy Dean Eppley, 87, rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 18, 1935. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Eppley, Wabash; three children, Barry (Susan) Eppley, Wabash, Teresa (John) Kofodimos, Mooresville and Linda (Lloyd) Williams, Portage; six grandchildren; and three sisters, Miriam (Maurice) Musselman and Lois Wood, both of North Manchester and Lela Dale, Wabash.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Philip C. Marsh

Philip C. Marsh, 83, rural Wabash, died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 6, 1939. He married Joanna L. Campbell on July 11, 1959; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Diane) Marsh, Cicero...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Matthew Alan Johnson

Matthew Alan Johnson, 42, Wabash, died at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 11, 1980. He is survived by his two children, Taylor (Drake Sluss) Johnson and Matthew (Brianna Brooks) Johnson Jr.; mother, Marcia Johnson; three brothers, Michael B. (Dakota) Johnson, Daniel E. (Jordan) Johnson and Tyler F. (Kaelyn Short) Johnson, all of Wabash; grandmothers, Mary Gatchel, Wabash and Faye Powell, Roann; companion, Amber Andrick, Wabash; and the mother of his children, Janet Branson, Wabash.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Infant Succumbs To Injuries From Miami County Accident

SOUTH BEND — A Macy boy has passed away due to his injuries from a two-vehicle accident earlier this week in Miami County. In an updated release sent Friday, Jan. 13, the Indiana State Police stated that eight-month-old Gunner Berggren succumbed to injuries he sustained in a car crash on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He passed away around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy