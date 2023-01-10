People who focus on the motives of alleged killers like Bryan Kohberger, the Ph.D. candidate arrested for slaughtering four college students in Moscow, Idaho, are missing the point. Defective specimens like him don’t have motives that any sane person would recognize. What they do have is a grotesquely deformed ego that tempts them to play God, and to think police are too dumb to catch them. What comprehensible purpose could one have for murdering four blameless strangers? Kohberger wanted to stage a grisly spectacle —...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 33 MINUTES AGO