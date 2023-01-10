ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem Independent

5 Top Hair Trends to Try in 2023

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 4 days ago

(BPT) - Is the beginning of a brand new year inspiring you to try a fresh new look? Before splurging on an entirely different wardrobe, try a tactic that will instantly elevate your style and give your confidence a boost: refreshing your hairstyle.

This year’s hair trends are all about movement, and also making the most of your own natural hair type for a great new look — and feel! Fortunately, it’s easier than ever to upgrade your look thanks to Great Clips Online Check-In , so you can embrace the new year with a trending haircut near you, in no time.

Here are some fun hair trends for women and men that may just make you smile and do a double take when you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror.

For Women:

All these trending do's have the advantage of working well with any kind of hair, from straight to curly or fine to thick. You can make any one of these styles your own for a fresh new look you'll love.

Bangs —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSJrX_0kAEUrSy00

Try this trending fringe to guarantee your year will start with a bang! From '70s-inspired butterfly bangs to timeless side-swept bangs, any fringe with texture is making a comeback in the new year. Bangs frame your face and can create instant volume, making them a great accent for any hair type, length and texture.

And don’t worry about the upkeep with your bangs. With Clip Notes , Great Clips stylists keep personalized notes about each haircut and trim to make sure you get the same great haircut every time.

Not sure how to style your new fringe? Ensure that your bangs look great and stay in place all day long with American Crew's Pomade — a match "po-made" in heaven!

Modern Shag —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYxf7_0kAEUrSy00

This version of the shag is here to stay! Inspired by '80s rock stars, this layered cut features face-framing bangs, texture and layers. Also known as the wolf cut, a shag haircut is a versatile style that works great with any hair type.

Lots of Layers —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv4fp_0kAEUrSy00

2023 is the year of flowy hair. No matter what your hair’s curl pattern or texture type, layered styles that emphasize movement are sure to be a hit! Keep your hair feeling weightless by using a volumizing shampoo and conditioner for a boost of bounce.

For Men:

Take on the adventure of an amazing new style, with help from American Crew products that can help you look your best all year long.

Brushed-Up Styles —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPrb0_0kAEUrSy00

Inspired by the looks of the 1950s, TikTok and YouTube influencers are bringing an exciting modern twist to classic brushed-up hairstyles. This new take on a retro haircut includes medium-length hair on top that is styled back, usually in a messy way. The short sides are cut in a fade, undercut or taper. Finish off the look with American Crew Grooming Spray to easily keep your hair in place, no matter the weather.

Embrace Texture —

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYDH8_0kAEUrSy00

Whether your hair is straight or curly, this year is texture’s time to shine! Try products like American Crew's Fiber Cream to define your hair and add rough texture without making it feel crunchy or stiff.

Ready for a fresh new start? Welcome 2023 by finding your next great hairstyle at Great Clips and visit GreatClips.com to find a salon closest to you.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
The Independent

These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts

Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
msn.com

The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time

Slide 1 of 25: For the Oscars every year, actors and actresses travel to Hollywood from all around the world for a little recognition from The Academy. In recent years, we have gotten a steamy performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, an insane amount of sexy dresses, and, of course, the drama that led to the awards having no host for the first time since 1989. There was plenty to love, but there were also a few unforgettable looks on the red carpet, and I don't mean that in a good way. I get it, picking a gown for Hollywood's biggest night can be hit or miss, but these gowns from past years' Oscars were definite misses. (They also made me really love my three-year-old-sweatpants I watched the Oscars in.) By Marina Liao, Krystyna Chávez.
HOLAUSA

Benefits of rosemary oil for hair loss

Another hair hack goes viral on TikTok, and it is none other than the legendary, consistently used, and praised rosemary oil. For decades, people have used rosemary in shampoo and conditioners for its properties to benefit hair. I.C.O.N. Salon Founder and Hair Expert Chiara Scudieri shared with HOLA!...
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
246
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy