San Antonio, TX

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
'See the joy': Cam Johnson (knee) to return 'very soon' after Phoenix Suns four-game road trip

MEMPHIS — The Phoenix Suns have missed Cam Johnson, but they’ve enjoyed watching him work his way back from a torn right meniscus suffered Nov. 4 against Portland. “It’s good to see him out there shooting, running, playing offense, playing defense, cutting,” Suns forward Ish Wainright said. “You can see the joy on his face. You can see the joy in his whole entire demeanor.”       ...
PHOENIX, AZ

