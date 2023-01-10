Read full article on original website
supplychainquarterly.com
Industrial robots will become easier to adopt in 2023, Universal Robots says
Robot vendors will make it easier for customers to integrate new bots into their business processes in 2023, according to a market forecast from the Danish collaborative robot vendor Universal Robots (UR). Robotic arms are already powerful tools for industrial and manufacturing tasks like welding, palletizing, and machine tending, but...
Survey: just 39% of warehouse operators could predict holiday season trends
Half of warehouse operators struggle to forecast demand heading into 2023, according to market research from the wearable barcode scanner vendor ProGlove. Forecasting demand is one of the cornerstones of successful warehouse management, but a logistics sector survey by ProGlove found that only 39% of respondents felt they could accurately predict trends and activity for the holiday season. And fully 51% of respondents stated that forecasting demand was their biggest inventory management concern.
