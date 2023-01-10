Half of warehouse operators struggle to forecast demand heading into 2023, according to market research from the wearable barcode scanner vendor ProGlove. Forecasting demand is one of the cornerstones of successful warehouse management, but a logistics sector survey by ProGlove found that only 39% of respondents felt they could accurately predict trends and activity for the holiday season. And fully 51% of respondents stated that forecasting demand was their biggest inventory management concern.

2 DAYS AGO