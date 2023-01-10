Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Yardbarker
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's Announcement
The Baltimore Ravens continue to be down their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson, who hasn't played since early December, missed practice again on Wednesday due to his sprained PCL. This comes after NFL Network reported on Wednesday morning that Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play on Sunday ...
Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game
This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather. The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds. AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate
Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season. Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
Yardbarker
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers Has Fallen From Grace Like Few Superstars Have
Just a couple of years ago, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was arguably at the top of his profession. He secured his first of two consecutive regular season MVP awards while taking his team to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance, only to fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, the one QB who was universally considered to be better than him.
Yardbarker
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
Yardbarker
The Dolphins Have A Surprise Starting QB This Weekend
Bridgewater could be called upon should something happen to Skylar Thompson, but the team is preparing to go with Thompson at the helm. Thompson has started two games for the Dolphins this season. His first career start came against the Minnesota Vikings but was relieved by Bridgewater after suffering a...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
Popculture
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Announces Retirement From NFL
A two-time Super Bowl champion coach is calling it a career. This week, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement from the NFL after being with the team for the last two seasons. He made the decision after having multiple conversations with his wife. "Right now, my ego...
