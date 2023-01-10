Read full article on original website
The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks
Against all odds, the Los Angeles Lakers are still within striking distance of the NBA playoff picture despite starting off their season 2-8. In the wake of Anthony Davis' latest injury, guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, and Austin Reaves have stepped up to carry the load. But...
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
As presently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers are not built to win a championship. At this point, 40+ games into the season, it's a fact that everybody but the Lakers' front office seems to know. So, where do they go from here? If this is truly a lost season, what...
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, LeBron James is putting up 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Even though his numbers...
Draymond Green Says LeBron James Didn't Throw His Lakers Teammates Under The Bus With His Latest Comments
LeBron James' stint with the Los Angeles Lakers has been full of ups and downs. He helped the franchise win an NBA Championship alongside Anthony Davis in 2020, but since then, the Lakers have been consistently spiraling downwards. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers couldn't even qualify for the postseason.
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
LeBron James is widely believed to be the second-best player of all time, due to his sustained dominance and longevity at the highest level. This season, LeBron James is averaging 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no doubt that LeBron James is...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Looking To Make Deal That Improves Them For Next 3 Years
While the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a trade since the regular season began, they have been perhaps the most active team in the NBA when it comes to the rumor mill. It feels as though nearly every player on the roster — except for LeBron James — has had their name thrown into a trade rumor.
When the Chicago Bulls pissed off Michael Jordan in his first game against his former team
As everybody knows, an angry Michael Jordan is a dangerous man. The Chicago Bulls learned that the hard way when they faced him head-on for the first time since he left the team. Jordan had signed to play for the Washington Wizards in 2001, and on January 4, 2002, he faced off against the team he helped lead to six NBA titles and worldwide fame.
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
New NBA team jumps into Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes
Zach LaVine’s status with the Chicago Bulls has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. There has been chatter of a locker room beef involving him. His frustration with head coach Billy Donovan is also a matter of public record. All of his has led to rumors...
Trade Restrictions Lifted for Wizards’ Bradley Beal, Bulls’ Zach LaVine, Others
As relayed by Bobby Marks of ESPN, more notable names on the list include Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine and Suns center Deandre Ayton. Granted, not all of the names on the list are considered actual trade candidates — as the Wizards are said to be making it clear that Beal is not available. But there has been some buzz about others, such as Ayton, LaVine, and Heat center Dewayne Dedmon.
LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk
Ja Morant is a beast in the Western Conference, he has fully ascended as the leading man on a top-seeded team. The Memphis Grizzlies are playing at an elite level and Morant is their superstar. He has the stats to back himself up, but that's not all, Morant is a proper superstar in that he has the highlights to back himself up as well.
Shaq Gives The Knicks A Deserved Shoutout
It’s been quite a while since the New York Knicks were a force in the Eastern Conference. They were close to that status during the Carmelo Anthony – Amar’e Stoudemire days, yet LeBron James and the Big 3 constantly got in their way. Then, it seemed like...
Syracuse eyes big opportunity at No. 16 Miami
At age 78 and in his 47th season of coaching Syracuse, Jim Boeheim doesn't have time for anything less than brutal honesty. Asked recently about starting forward Benny Williams, Boeheim was blunt. "He's been focused on shooting jump shots, and he's not a good enough shooter to shoot a lot...
