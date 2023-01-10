Read full article on original website
TGIF Kern County take advantage of conditions today as rain will return this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect day today with big changes heading our way, again. Another storm system will arrive into central California by this afternoon and bring another period of moderate to locally heavy precipitation through Saturday evening. More wet weather is anticipated...
Happy Thursdsay we have a perfect winter day ahead with numbers on the warm side
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a sensational winter day. Dry weather will prevail through early Friday but dense fog is possible in the San Joaquin Valley. Another storm system may arrive by Friday afternoon with more wet weather likely over the weekend. Our...
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
goldrushcam.com
A Few Strong Thunderstorms Are Possible Saturday In The Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, And Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
Includes Merced, Madera and Mariposa Counties and Yosemite. January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a few strong thunderstorms are possible, mainly north of Kern County Saturday. Small hail and wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are a couple of hazards associated with strong thunderstorms.
City of Bakersfield, Cal Water remind public to conserve water
California has been swamped by storms over the past two weeks with more to come. Despite that, the City of Bakersfield and the California Water Service want to remind the public to conserve water.
Highway 166 is to remain closed for a week from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line
(KERO) — Drivers who use Highway 166 near Maricopa will need to find an alternative route after Caltrans announced that portions of the road will be closed due to a sinkhole. According to Caltrans, Highway 166 "will remain closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line for...
Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Kern County search and rescue volunteers join search for missing 5-year-old swept away by storm waters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles. KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 […]
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
At least 3 hospitalized, lanes blocked in Stallion Springs area crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the Stallion Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported near Stallion Springs Drive and Banducci Road at around 12:50 p.m., according to CHP. Both lanes are blocked and […]
CalTrans announces weather-related road closures in Kern County
In Kern County, State Route 33 is closed due to flooding, and the Kern Canyon is closed due to a rockslide.
Tornado warning issued in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — It doesn't happen that often, but the recent storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning late Tuesday afternoon in Tulare County, northeast of Visalia. A strong thunderstorm was showing signs of rotation on doppler radar. Storm spotters reported a funnel...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Power outage affects over 4,000 customers across Bakersfield
A power outage is currently affecting thousands in Downtown, East, South, and Southeast Bakersfield. According to PG&E, the outage occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Downtown area.
2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
Six months later, a possible local winner steps forward with $1 million Mega Millions ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For six months we’ve been waiting to find out about an unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Bakersfield last July. Now, just as that prize money was about to be forfeited because a winner hadn’t stepped forward, we have a possible resolution to the story. On July 15, 2022, with […]
kernvalleysun.com
Two teams contend for Whiskey Flat mayoral slot
Two sets of candidates vie for this year's Whiskey Flat mayoral seat, including locals Teri Ritchison with Phil Kraxberger, founders of the Kern Valley Motorcycle Club, and Robbie Miller and Gary Ananian, who raised money to build the Kernville Happy Trails Dog Park. Kraxberger and Ritchison have been raising money...
