Harveysburg, OH

dayton.com

Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
FAIRBORN, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities

CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Couple Welcome First Berger Baby of 2023

On the morning of January 2, 2023, parents Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson welcomed in the New Year with the birth of their second child, Lola Dawn Robinson who was born at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Brittany gave birth to their daughter who weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at 2:13...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Semi Fire on US-23 Business in Pickaway County

Pickaway County – Emergency squads saved the area of catching fire after a semi on fire around 4:15 pm on Friday. According to early reports, Pickaway Fire has been requested to the area of 24897 US-23 for a semi on fire in the area of Triple Trucking company. When they arrived they found a semi on fire in the back of the property.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
informerpress.com

Adams County: average life expectancy numbers released

State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Frances “Alice” Rigsby Founds, Age 86, Formerly of Circleville Ohio

Frances “Alice” Rigsby Founds, Age 86, passed away December 22, 2022, in Loxahatchee Florida, formerly of Circleville Ohio. Born November 21, 1936, in Magoffin County Kentucky, the daughter of Simon Peter and Mintie Estep Rigsby. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers: Lonzie Rigsby, Edgar Rigsby, Haden Rigsby, Robert Rigsby, and Beecher Rigsby, and sisters: Ver Hitchcock, Flossie Fyffe, Emma Williams, Clara Slater, and Kathleen Brown. Survived by husband Arthur Founds, son Keith (Annette) Evans, and daughter Kathy Evans. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer (Charles) Graffis and Joshua (Mekin) Evans, great-grandchildren Corbin & Conner Evans, Gracie & Charlie Graffis, who all knew her as “Grandmama”. Stepchildren Brian, Aaron, Marc, & Steve Founds, Step Great Grandchildren and sister-in-law Mary Rigsby.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

