Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
dayton.com
Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering
The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Famous Ohio Actor, “The Mountain Man” Roger G. Dillard Dies at 75
“The Mountain Man” Roger G. Dillard, 75, of Greenfield died peacefully on January 11, 2023, at his home in Greenfield, OH, which he shared with his wife of a quarter-century, Juanita Dillard (née Merriman, married May 17, 1998). Roger was the son of the late Virgil and Hazel Roberts and was born in Highland County on May 12, 1947.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
dayton.com
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
sciotopost.com
Goodwill’s Project Connect Provides Community Connections
Washing dishes at Station House 81 may be Kiera Brooks’ job, but it’s way more than that due to her coworkers. “They’re my friends,” she said. “I like this job at Station House 81 in Commercial Point.”. Making those connections is a key part of...
Fox 19
Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
spectrumnews1.com
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities
CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
Exclusive Avelo Airlines nonstop from Dayton to Orlando begins Friday
DAYTON — Dayton now is the newest city in the Avelo Airlines network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, officials with the airline announced Thursday. The first Avelo nonstop from Dayton International to Orlando is scheduled to depart at 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the airline. The...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Couple Welcome First Berger Baby of 2023
On the morning of January 2, 2023, parents Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson welcomed in the New Year with the birth of their second child, Lola Dawn Robinson who was born at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Brittany gave birth to their daughter who weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at 2:13...
sciotopost.com
Update – Semi Fire on US-23 Business in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – Emergency squads saved the area of catching fire after a semi on fire around 4:15 pm on Friday. According to early reports, Pickaway Fire has been requested to the area of 24897 US-23 for a semi on fire in the area of Triple Trucking company. When they arrived they found a semi on fire in the back of the property.
Fox 19
Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
informerpress.com
Adams County: average life expectancy numbers released
State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.
sciotopost.com
Frances “Alice” Rigsby Founds, Age 86, Formerly of Circleville Ohio
Frances “Alice” Rigsby Founds, Age 86, passed away December 22, 2022, in Loxahatchee Florida, formerly of Circleville Ohio. Born November 21, 1936, in Magoffin County Kentucky, the daughter of Simon Peter and Mintie Estep Rigsby. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers: Lonzie Rigsby, Edgar Rigsby, Haden Rigsby, Robert Rigsby, and Beecher Rigsby, and sisters: Ver Hitchcock, Flossie Fyffe, Emma Williams, Clara Slater, and Kathleen Brown. Survived by husband Arthur Founds, son Keith (Annette) Evans, and daughter Kathy Evans. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer (Charles) Graffis and Joshua (Mekin) Evans, great-grandchildren Corbin & Conner Evans, Gracie & Charlie Graffis, who all knew her as “Grandmama”. Stepchildren Brian, Aaron, Marc, & Steve Founds, Step Great Grandchildren and sister-in-law Mary Rigsby.
