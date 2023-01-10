State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO