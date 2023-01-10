Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Horizon change: Is it a bug or a nerf? Explained
Apex Legends players logged into the game today to check out the newest event to hit Apex, Spellbound. Featuring plenty of new cosmetics, the return of the ever-popular Control LTM, and more, Spellbound was a great shake-up for a game that had grown a bit stale in one of its longest seasons.
When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 2 start?
It’s a good time to be a fan of Call of Duty these days. There’s always something on the horizon for players to look forward to, whether it be a new weapon, a new map, or something completely different and refreshing entirely. It feels like it’s been a...
VALORANT players have found the fastest way to complete a challenge before Act 3 ends
For those of you short on time, the internet has shortcuts that’ll save you valuable hours. The VALORANT community has the goods to help you smash your challenges as fast as possible. Act Three is about to finish, and players are trying to rank up as times as possible...
Fortnite’s v23.10 maintenance patch brings back Chapter 4 features
Fortnite started Chapter Four after only a year in the previous Chapter, as opposed to the typical two-year run. As with every other new Chapter, Epic Games added a wealth of features like graphics improvements, new movement options, and interesting new weapons. But a few of the new mechanics and weapons were disabled in the game due to bugs—until now.
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
CoD players think Warzone 2 is ‘boring’ and have several suggestions on how to fix it
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released just under two months ago, but some of the community of players and spectators are coming out to speak about how “boring” the game is compared to its predecessor. Warzone 2 is quite different from the original Warzone, which was released in...
These Pokemon revolutionized Scarlet and Violet’s competitive meta at the game’s first regional
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had their first Regional-level tournament hosted by TPCI held in San Diego over the weekend, which players had been preparing for even before the new games were released, which was how long ago the tournament date was announced. Season one of competitive VGC has been...
VALORANT maintenance end time: When will this ongoing VALORANT downtime end?
VALORANT is a massive FPS that requires update after update to ensure each bullet is popping heads as precisely as possible, and every pixel is in place. When you’re met with an error, it can absolutely ruin all your plans. How are you supposed to carry your friends to Radiant now? When is VALORANT back online? There are so many questions that need answering, and Dot Esports has you covered.
How TFT Fortune’s Favor game mode works
Fortune’s Favor is the first limited-time game mode within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing the ultimate potential of what’s possible in Set Eight. Riot is expanding gameplay possibilities within TFT through a new and temporary game mode called Fortune’s Favor, scheduled to release on Jan. 12 and run until Feb. 9. The basic design of the new mode is to give all players outrageous high-roll opportunities throughout the game, while not changing any core mechanics found in Set Eight.
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is surprisingly getting its own $30,000 tournament this month
Call of Duty will feature its extraction-based mode DMZ in a $30,000 tournament later this month, Activision announced today. The Call of Duty: DMZ Gauntlet will pit 16 teams of three against each other in “a variety of challenges” in DMZ. The extraction-based mode a la Escape from Tarkov was first released this past November and is a departure from anything CoD has done in the past.
Who is Naafiri, League of Legends’ upcoming Darkin assassin?
League of Legends is welcoming the new year with a lot of information on what’s to come this season, including the champions who are next in line to join the roster. Riot Games revealed Naafiri and Milio as the next champions to enter Summoner’s Rift this year. While Milio was described as an adorable enchanter, Naafiri’s light side has long gone as she’s been corrupted and has become a dark assassin.
The best 556 Icarus loadout in Warzone 2
There are several light machine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for players to level up and equip with attachments in the Gunsmith, and most of them are pretty decent to use in battle royale. The 556 Icarus is basically a light machine gun version of the M4 assault...
How to get your ranked gun buddy in VALORANT
When you finally find that one weapon and agent in VALORANT, you’ll naturally want to deck them out with various cosmetics. Gun buddies are little cosmetic items that can be attached to guns in VALORANT. You can purchase gun buddies from the in-game shop in specific rotations or unlock...
League player showcases that dealing damage is not the only way to kill an enemy
Typically, players in League of Legends kill the enemy team by dealing damage by using their abilities and auto-attacks. But this player found a new and unique way to use their abilities and kill the enemy without touching them with damaging spells. A fan shared a play on League’s subreddit...
Ex-Panda CEO responds to Smash community allegations, but players aren’t accepting the Nintendo story this time
More than a month after the initial drama surrounding the sudden cancelation of the Smash World Tour, Nintendo’s involvement, and the subsequent fallout around the Panda Cup, former Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney broke his silence last night after publishing a 31-page response to the situation on Dec. 6. But most of the interview was spent rehashing and adding very little clarification to his previous statements.
How to get your 2022 League of Legends recap
Following the viral success of Spotify’s Wrapped promotion, it feels like every major corporation is sending its users a complete rundown of their statistics across the previous year. Now, League of Legends is jumping on the trend. Starting today, Riot Games has begun sending League of Legends players their...
When is Lotus getting added to VALORANT’s competitive mode?
The newest VALORANT map Lotus was loaded into the game on Jan. 10 at the start of Episode Six. Lotus, however, won’t be available in competitive from the get-go. Riot Games has made Lotus available only in Swiftplay queue for the first week of launch, so players get to learn the map before heading to competitive matches.
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
Where to find Game Consoles in DMZ
The DMZ game mode was a fun addition to Warzone 2 as it introduced an Escape from Tarkov-style variant into the franchise, which can be a breath of fresh air for players who were burnt out from the usual battle royale experience. In addition to worrying about your survival in...
Who are The Nation, Stewie2k’s VALORANT team?
VALORANT Challengers North America open qualifier kicked off on Jan. 9 and there is a new team getting traction on social media, not only because of the players that are involved but also because they’re currently undefeated. The five players in this orgless project are playing under the tag...
