Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

No. 3 Cal Takes First at Wasatch Classic

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The No. 3 California women's gymnastics team improved to 6-0 Saturday night taking first place at the Wasatch Classic with the ninth-highest score in program history. A 197.525 for the Bears lifted them over No. 26 Oregon State (196.850), No. 16 Iowa (196.575), and No. 20 Pitt (193.650).
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Improved Bears Dazzle At Cal Benefit Cup

BERKELEY – In 2022, California men's gymnastics started off the season with a score of 382.100. In 2023? Try 394.950 – their second-best season opener in the modern scoring era. The Bears welcomed reigning national champion Stanford (410.500) to Haas Pavilion on Saturday night for the collegiate portion...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Falls In Overtime At Washington

SEATTLE (AP) - Freshman Grant Newell double-doubled with a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds but California saw a late lead slip away in its 81-78 overtime loss to Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday. The Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference) forced overtime with a regulation-ending 6-0 run. Keion...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Goes Undefeated On Day One Of Dennis Storer Classic

BERKELEY – California rugby went undefeated on a rainy first day of the 2023 Dennis Storer Classic, taking victory over both UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego. The Bears return to the pitch tomorrow for a contest with host team UCLA at 1:10 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at the gates of Wallis Annenberg Stadium, or watch the live stream.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Premieres 2023 At Dennis Storer Classic

BERKELEY – California rugby opens its spring XV's campaign this weekend as the Golden Bears travel to UCLA for the annual Dennis Storer Classic. Cal will play three matches Jan. 14-15, facing UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego on Saturday and host-team UCLA on Sunday. All matches will be contested at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Tickets will be sold at the main gate, with single and two-day passes available for fans to purchase.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Winter Invitational Canceled

BERKELEY – With more rain expected Sunday, the Cal Winter Invitational has been canceled. Tournament officials had hoped to complete one day of women's tennis matches on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, but now all three days of the annual event have been wiped out by bad weather.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Friday At Cal Winter Invite Rained Out

BERKELEY – Due to rain in the forecast, Friday's matches on the first day of the Cal Winter Invitational have been canceled. The Cal women's tennis team's annual tournament will now begin with Saturday's matches at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts – weather permitting.
BERKELEY, CA

