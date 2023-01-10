BERKELEY – California rugby opens its spring XV's campaign this weekend as the Golden Bears travel to UCLA for the annual Dennis Storer Classic. Cal will play three matches Jan. 14-15, facing UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego on Saturday and host-team UCLA on Sunday. All matches will be contested at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Tickets will be sold at the main gate, with single and two-day passes available for fans to purchase.

