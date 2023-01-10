Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
According to NBC4i, Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits.
The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023.
Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that went into effect Jan. 1.
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Thank you for subscribing! Email
- TikTok Chef Apologizes For Disparaging Black Women After Old Misogynistic Tweets Resurface
- Tia Mowry Transforms From Chic To Casual In A Funny, Relatable Reel
- Justice For Caron Nazario: Trial Begins For Virginia Cops Who Pepper-Sprayed Black Army Lieutenant
- Storm Reid Styles In Custom Prada At The ‘Last Of Us’ Premiere
- Gary’s Tea: Rumors Around Reality Stars Spilt, Gabrielle Union Smooches On Woman In New Trailer & More [WATCH]
- New Photo Exhibit Spotlights Intersections Of Racism, UNC And Black People
- Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN]
- El DeBarge Arrested On Drugs & Weapons Charges In California
- What’s Trending: 6-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher At Virginia School [WATCH]
- Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Style Goals For Her Latest Promo Run
Comments / 0