Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The FADER
Jai Paul is playing his first-ever live show at Coachella 2023
Today’s announcement of the Coachella 2023 lineup came with some fairly stunning news: Jai Paul will be performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for both weekends of the long-running festival, once on April 16 and again on April 23. The performance will be the elusive electronic producer’s first public performance ever.
Coachella 2023 Lineup Revealed: Blackpink, Bjork, Yungblud, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and More!
The 2023 Coachella lineup has finally been announced!. The iconic music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., this April, where, over the course of two loud weekends, music's biggest superstars and most exciting rising talents will rock the desert stage. Headliners this year include Bad...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Watch Nickelback sing The Beatles, AC/DC, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2 while playing a lyric association game
Nickelback show off their vocal chops during a game where they must sing a song acapella containing a certain lyric
talentrecap.com
Gwen Stefani Will Headline a Major 2023 Music Festival
The biggest beach party and live music festival in Southern California comes back for a three-day showing of epic proportions. Leading the star-studded lineup of artists on the second day is singer, songwriter and The Voice coach Gwen Stefani. Gwen Stefani is a Lead Performer at BeachLife Festival 2023. Stefani...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio: “I’m Making Music Right Now”
While backstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino confirmed that he’s been back in the studio making music. As he’s been more focused on TV and film lately with shows like Atlanta, many fans began to think that they wouldn’t get another Childish Gambino song for a while, as Glover has hinted at retiring his musical moniker for some time now. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” stated Donald Glover backstage. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for...
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
Coachella 2023 Full Lineup Announced
The Coachella 2023 lineup is here: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this April. Rosalía, Gorillaz, Björk, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Alex G, Jai Paul, and Glorilla are also on the bill for this year. As previously announced, the festival takes place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23. Check out the poster and full lineup below.
Bad Bunny, Blackpink make history as first Latino and Asian Coachella headliners
Bad Bunny continues to break barriers seemingly every other week — and rightfully so. He is now the first Latin American artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It also marks the first time that the festival is headlined by all...
Stereogum
John Fogerty Gains Control Over Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Catalog After 50 Years
The beloved classic rock institution Creedence Clearwater Revival was only around for a few years, but in those few years, the band was busy. Between 1968 and 1972, CCR knocked out seven albums and added a whole pile of songs to the rock canon: “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?,” “Proud Mary,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Run Through The Jungle,” “Born On The Bayou.” After the band’s bitter 1972 breakup, former frontman John Fogerty was locked in a decades-long legal battle with his former label boss, and he hasn’t had control over hugely valuable CCR catalog. But now, just over 50 years after the band’s breakup, Fogerty has now gained control of the Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights.
NOFX Announces Final Tour
Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour. The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement. The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego,...
NME
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
John Fogerty Finally Acquires Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs
Capping one of the longest and nastiest legal battles in music business history, John Fogerty has gained worldwide control of the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, more than 50 years after the songs were first released. Fogerty has acquired a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his song catalog with the group, which includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen Rain” and others from Concord for an undisclosed amount, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety; the news was first reported by Billboard. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s disputes were...
Metallica, Dead and Company, Calvin Harris, Rob Thomas top this week’s virtual concerts
Metallica is about to rock this year with its new album “72 Seasons” (out April 14), and upcoming world tour. In the meantime, the group has relaunched its “Wherever We May Road” livestream series, a 10-concert run featuring concerts from 1991-93, all via nugs.net. On the...
musictimes.com
U2 New Album: Rock Band to Drop 40 Re-recorded Tracks After Larry Mullen’s Shocking Revelation
U2 has been a part of many people's lives through the decades and it appears that they will be bringing major nostalgia vibes this year as they re-recorded and re-imagined 40 of their classic hits compiled into one album; when is it coming out?. According to Rolling Stone, the Irish...
Comments / 0