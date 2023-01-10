Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Related
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
electrek.co
Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas
Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
Houston Agent Magazine
Multimillion-dollar midrise condominium building breaks ground in River Oaks
Construction is underway at 2323 San Felipe St. in River Oaks, where Houston-based builder Randall Davis Co. is building its newest luxury residential midrise. When completed, London House will stand 12 stories tall and span 70,000 square feet. Despite the fact that the project is not expected to be completed until mid-2024, the 23-unit building is already 35% sold.
Houston Agent Magazine
HAR’s year-end review of home sales in 2022
The Houston Association of REALTORS® has released its December/Full-Year 2022 Housing Market Update, which reveals that single family home sales were down 10.9% compared to 2021. This brings an end to the record-setting hot streak the Houston real estate industry experienced before and during the pandemic. Single-family home sales...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Houston Agent Magazine
HAR: New listings up for the new year
Breaking a streak of year-over-year decreases, new listings in the Houston Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listings Service were up 3.3% in the first week of 2023. Realtors entered 2,535 new properties into the Houston MLS during the week ending Jan. 9, marking a small increase over last year’s inventory of new listings. However, pending listings still trail last year’s levels by 31.3%.
realtynewsreport.com
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
houstoncitybook.com
Luxe RV Resort Opens Near NRG Just in Time for Rodeo Season
NOW OPEN IN Southwest Houston off Almeda Road is Jetstream RV Resort, a 165-space Class A recreational vehicle community. The property spans 15 acres and includes amenities like a heated swimming pool, expansive clubhouse and lounge, outdoor kitchen and beer garden. For families, there’s an arcade room, playground, dog wash and shuffleboard courts, plus on-site laundry.
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
Word on the street...League City...
We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community. We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out. Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses, and people.
fox26houston.com
Free course available to land paid apprenticeships in skilled trades
HOUSTON - High-paying jobs, no college degree required. That's what a construction trade group wants people to know is available, and they're currently taking applications for a free apprenticeship readiness course. In this tight labor market, the construction industry is struggling to fill high-paying jobs. The Houston Gulf Coast Building...
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
A Houston native is vying for the title of Miss Universe this Saturday
R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, recently repped her hometown during the pageant's national costume competition on Thursday.
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
Comments / 0