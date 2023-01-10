Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winona’s Video Vision vacation rental featured in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine
Winona’s first and last video store has become an Airbnb rental property called Video Vision. The Mpls./St. Paul magazine wrote a feature about the store’s “swanky renovation into a local- and sci-fi-themed getaway.” Owner Mike Onstad purchased the former video store in 2019 with the intention of converting it into an Airbnb. He transformed the space into four themed bedrooms, each featuring local artist Sarah Johnson’s art pieces. Highlights include “fictional moments’ in Winona’s history, including Bloedow Bakery, Sugar Loaf Bluff and Video Vision. Winona Ryder even shows up in the movie posters in the entryway that feature her role in Edward Scissorhands, and Uncle Buck. Aside from the art that each room comes with, amenities include free Netflix, mini fridge, two queen beds and “fluffy towels.”
Outage delays flight at the La Crosse regional airport
The FAA nationwide outage delayed flights at the La Crosse regional airport Wednesday morning.
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
Minnesota Marine Art Museum rebuilds from the pandemic
The attendance at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum has almost reached pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and they are excited for 2023 with their new Flora and Fauna exhibits. WXOW talked with MMAM staff about the museum’s exhibits and special events. Seasonal Saturdays, Toddler Tuesdays and other special events have given the public some opportunities to be engaged with the MMAM and encourage visits to the Museum. The Museum features artists who create work that is inspired by water. A current exhibition by Anne Labovtiz features installations that capture the sounds and sights of Lake Superior with the hope that they “mesmerize” the viewer.
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
2023 Coulee Region Mardi Gras Rex and Queen revealed
Mark and Steph Dickson will lead the city's 2023 Coulee Region Mardi Gras royal family.
Expect lane closures as building demolition begins along South Avenue in La Crosse
Beginning Wednesday, the road is down to one lane in both directions in areas between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
WisDOT Incident Notification – WEST SALEM – I-90
West Salem, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed a road incident Friday morning. In La Crosse County, in West Salem, at Mile Marker 012 has closed the right lane on I-90 WB around 6 a.m. as a semi has landed in a ditch. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
Icy conditions force several road closures
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
