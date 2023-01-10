ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

visitwinona.com

Winona’s Video Vision vacation rental featured in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine

Winona’s first and last video store has become an Airbnb rental property called Video Vision. The Mpls./St. Paul magazine wrote a feature about the store’s “swanky renovation into a local- and sci-fi-themed getaway.” Owner Mike Onstad purchased the former video store in 2019 with the intention of converting it into an Airbnb. He transformed the space into four themed bedrooms, each featuring local artist Sarah Johnson’s art pieces. Highlights include “fictional moments’ in Winona’s history, including Bloedow Bakery, Sugar Loaf Bluff and Video Vision. Winona Ryder even shows up in the movie posters in the entryway that feature her role in Edward Scissorhands, and Uncle Buck. Aside from the art that each room comes with, amenities include free Netflix, mini fridge, two queen beds and “fluffy towels.”
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
WSAW

Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
visitwinona.com

Minnesota Marine Art Museum rebuilds from the pandemic

The attendance at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum has almost reached pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and they are excited for 2023 with their new Flora and Fauna exhibits. WXOW talked with MMAM staff about the museum’s exhibits and special events. Seasonal Saturdays, Toddler Tuesdays and other special events have given the public some opportunities to be engaged with the MMAM and encourage visits to the Museum. The Museum features artists who create work that is inspired by water. A current exhibition by Anne Labovtiz features installations that capture the sounds and sights of Lake Superior with the hope that they “mesmerize” the viewer.
WINONA, MN
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Icy conditions force several road closures

(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
ONALASKA, WI

