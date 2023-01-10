Winona’s first and last video store has become an Airbnb rental property called Video Vision. The Mpls./St. Paul magazine wrote a feature about the store’s “swanky renovation into a local- and sci-fi-themed getaway.” Owner Mike Onstad purchased the former video store in 2019 with the intention of converting it into an Airbnb. He transformed the space into four themed bedrooms, each featuring local artist Sarah Johnson’s art pieces. Highlights include “fictional moments’ in Winona’s history, including Bloedow Bakery, Sugar Loaf Bluff and Video Vision. Winona Ryder even shows up in the movie posters in the entryway that feature her role in Edward Scissorhands, and Uncle Buck. Aside from the art that each room comes with, amenities include free Netflix, mini fridge, two queen beds and “fluffy towels.”

WINONA, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO