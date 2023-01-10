Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Britney Spears Declares That Jamie Lynn Should “Feel Self-Worth Being My Sister”
Britney Spears seems like she’s trying to extending olive branches to her estranged family members, but her approach is having us scratching our heads. Why is she calling out Jamie Lynn so much lately? And is she going to start a colony on Mars? Read on to find out…
Beyoncé & Britney Spears Music Video On Ice, Collaboration 'Falls Through' Ahead Of 2023 'Renaissance' Tour
Beyoncé had tried to recruit Britney Spears for an appearance in her upcoming music video, but the collaboration ultimately fell through, RadarOnline.com has learned.It's unknown why the rumored project won't be coming to fruition after the CUFF IT songstress reached out to the pop star with the opportunity.Insiders broke the news to Page Six about their potential plans which came nearly two decades after Beyoncé and Spears starred in a 2004 Pepsi commercial with fellow singer Pink. Beyoncé is set to go on tour with hits from her Renaissance album this summer after topping the charts with her release...
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Lisa Marie Presley
The following article includes references to suicide and drug use. Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the legendary performer Elvis Presley, tragically passed away following a health scare that sent her to the emergency room. TMZ originally reported that Presley was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following an episode of full cardiac arrest. The incident occurred at her home in Calabasas, California. EMTs were able to help her regain a pulse, but her condition worsened once she arrived at the hospital and she was placed on life support (via TMZ).
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Quezz Slammed After Allegedly Filming Music Video at Big Scarr's Funeral [VIDEO]
Big Scarr's brother Quezz Ruthless has been called out for reportedly shooting a music video at the rapper's funeral. HipHopDX uploaded a copy of a clip showing Quezz Ruthless reportedly shooting a music video in Memphis. It shows the rapper standing outside the funeral home while other people surround him with their phones' flashlights going on and off.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Lisa Marie Presley, Rock Singer and Elvis’ Only Child, Dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley has died, the Associated Press reports. She was rushed to a nearby hospital from her home in Calabasas, California, after collapsing to the floor from cardiac arrest earlier today (January 12). Presley’s mother Priscilla confirmed the news to the Associated Press, writing in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” The singer was 54 years old.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Jeff Beck Death: Johnny Depp Beside Him On Final Moments Before Passing [REPORT]
Last Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Rock legend Jeff Beck passed away after tragically contracting bacterial meningitis. Since then, tributes for the famed guitarist began pouring down on social media. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing....
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years: Marriages, Music Career, Addiction Struggles and More
Rock and roll royalty. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing music. The Tennessee native released three albums over the course of her career — To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012) — and paid homage […]
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, has died, her mother confirms in a statement. She was 54.
Inside Austin Butler's Transformation Into Elvis -- and How Ex Vanessa Hudgens Might Have Played a Huge Part
Austin Butler's incredible Elvis journey may have gotten started thanks to his ex. The 31-year-old actor dated Vanessa Hudgens for more than eight years, and the High School Musical star was one of the first people to suggest that her then-beau should portray The King. Vanessa's role in Austin's massive...
Jeremy Renner Career Over? Pals Worried This Will Happen To Him!
Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday in the hospital while still being treated for his injuries from being smashed by a snow plow. The "Avengers" star, who has remained in the intensive care unit of his hospital since his tragic accident on January 1, was running to help a family member who was stranded in the snow on his Lake Tahoe property when he was struck by a seven-ton snow plow.
Fans Praise Madonna's 'Underrated' Music As Queen Of Pop's Family Vacation To Africa Continues: Photos
Madonna fans are loving the Queen of Pop's social media content recently. Over the past few weeks, the 64-year-old has been traveling across Africa with her children — all while rumors simultaneously swirl of an upcoming "Greatest Hits" tour set to begin at some point in 2023.On Tuesday, January 10, the mom-of-six took to Instagram to showcase horseback riding adventures with five of her children, Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10. MADONNA JETS OFF TO LOLLDAIGA WILDLIFE & SAFARI PARK WITH HER PRECIOUS BROOD: 'KISSES FROM KENYA'"Hold tight to ♥️...
Ellie Goulding ‘Higher Than Heaven’ DELAYED; Singer Initially Hesitated New Album’s Release?
Sad news for Ellie Goulding's fans, the singer's highly-anticipated comeback album has been delayed and it appears that she initially hesitated about her new record's release date; what was the reason?. Taking to her official Twitter account , the English singer began her statement by apologizing to her supporters, saying...
