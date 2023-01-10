Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr 2023 Concerts: Beatles Drummer Finally Back On Tour After Health Issues
Attention, Ringo Starr fans! Your favorite Beatles drummer is going back on tour with his star-studded band. After several of his concerts were postponed last year because of catching a rare strain of the COVID-19 virus, Starr is finally starting the year right with new dates. He had a rebound case of the virus last October 2022, prompting the 82-year-old music icon to cancel a bunch of shows in Canada at the time.
Journey 50th Anniversary Tour: 2 Band Members Disagree With Gregg Rolie’s Comeback?
Many fans are excited to see Journey perform again this year as they are celebrating their 50th year in the music industry and there are still people talking about who would appear on their scheduled shows which will kick off next month. In recent weeks, Neal Schon hinted about Gregg...
The Kid LAROI New Music 2023: Singer Finally Unveils Debut Album 'The First Time'
The Kid Laroi is finally dropping his highly-anticipated debut studio album "The First Time" this year, and he just gave fans a glimpse of what's in store. The Australian native unveiled a 30-second trailer of his upcoming single, which is slated for release next week. He begins by saying: "You...
BRIT Awards 2023 Nominees Revealed: Host, Venue, Details, More!
The 2023 BRIT Award nominees have finally been announced, and big acts are going to put on quite a show this year!. The most nominated acts this year are Harry Styles and Wet Leg, garnering four nominations each. Meanwhile, The 1975, Stormzy, Cat Burns, and Fred Again earned three each. (via BBC)
Jazz Fest 2023 Headliners: Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Mumford & Sons, More!
The party is back in town, as the 2023 Jazz & Heritage Festival finally announces its lineup for the upcoming 2-week festivities!. According to WWLTV, the festival will take place on the New Orleans Fair Grounds on Apr. 28, 2023, until May 7, 2023. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage...
Justin Bieber Reportedly Declined Offer to Headline Coachella — Here’s Why
Justin Bieber was originally selected to lead Coachella this year, but the singer reportedly turned down the organizers. A news outlet revealed what happened in a report saying Bieber declined the offer to lead this year's Coachella music festival. Still, it noted that he may be part of the 2024 event.
Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: What Was Bachman-Turner Overdrive Member's Cause of Death?
Robbie Bachman, a drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 69. Bachman's brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, confirmed the saddening news on Twitter Thursday. He shared a black-and-white photo of the band alongside a heartfelt caption to pay tribute to his bandmate. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind...
Dave Grohl Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Foo Fighters Frontman Receives Comic Book Treatment
Just before he celebrates his 53rd birthday, Dave Grohl is going to enter the world of comics, as the "Orbit" comic series name him the next protagonist of its latest installment. Grohl has been around as a musician for decades already, and he has made quite a name for himself...
Jonas Brothers New Album 2023: Nick Says Sixth Project Already 'Done', Touring is Next!
This is it! Jonas Brother's new album is already on the horizon!. Nick Jonas, 1/3 of the phenomenal Jonas Brothers, has confirmed to The Kelly Clarkson Show that the Jonas Brothers' new album is already done. The announcement came months after the Jonas Brothers' concluded their Las Vegas Residency at...
Jeff Beck True Colors: Woman Reveals How Guitar Superstar Changed Her Life
For 75-year-old Unity MacLean, the death of guitar superstar Jeff Beck this week hit her hard. Unknown to many, Beck had helped her secure a job that many would die for. In particular, her memories persisted of the 1970s high-velocity music environment she was 'inadvertently' forced into in her 20s thanks to Beck.
Miley Cyrus Fans Investigate ‘Flowers’ Symbolism; Pop Star's New Single About Ex Liam Hemsworth?
Fans are excited for Miley Cyrus as she started her 2023 by entering a new era of music, but many of them are also investigating her recent single as they believed that it was about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. According to Billboard, the couple divorced in 2019 and was finalized...
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Calls Cancer Battle 'Death Sentence': 'No One Can Be Prepared for That'
Duran Duran's founding guitarist Andy Taylor opened up about his current cancer battle and compared it to a "death sentence." The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame learned about Taylor's health battle during Duran Duran's induction at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At that time, the members read the guitarist's acceptance speech saying he was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.
