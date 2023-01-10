Attention, Ringo Starr fans! Your favorite Beatles drummer is going back on tour with his star-studded band. After several of his concerts were postponed last year because of catching a rare strain of the COVID-19 virus, Starr is finally starting the year right with new dates. He had a rebound case of the virus last October 2022, prompting the 82-year-old music icon to cancel a bunch of shows in Canada at the time.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO