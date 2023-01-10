ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Ringo Starr 2023 Concerts: Beatles Drummer Finally Back On Tour After Health Issues

Attention, Ringo Starr fans! Your favorite Beatles drummer is going back on tour with his star-studded band. After several of his concerts were postponed last year because of catching a rare strain of the COVID-19 virus, Starr is finally starting the year right with new dates. He had a rebound case of the virus last October 2022, prompting the 82-year-old music icon to cancel a bunch of shows in Canada at the time.
musictimes.com

The Kid LAROI New Music 2023: Singer Finally Unveils Debut Album 'The First Time'

The Kid Laroi is finally dropping his highly-anticipated debut studio album "The First Time" this year, and he just gave fans a glimpse of what's in store. The Australian native unveiled a 30-second trailer of his upcoming single, which is slated for release next week. He begins by saying: "You...
musictimes.com

BRIT Awards 2023 Nominees Revealed: Host, Venue, Details, More!

The 2023 BRIT Award nominees have finally been announced, and big acts are going to put on quite a show this year!. The most nominated acts this year are Harry Styles and Wet Leg, garnering four nominations each. Meanwhile, The 1975, Stormzy, Cat Burns, and Fred Again earned three each. (via BBC)
musictimes.com

Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: What Was Bachman-Turner Overdrive Member's Cause of Death?

Robbie Bachman, a drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 69. Bachman's brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, confirmed the saddening news on Twitter Thursday. He shared a black-and-white photo of the band alongside a heartfelt caption to pay tribute to his bandmate. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind...
musictimes.com

Jeff Beck True Colors: Woman Reveals How Guitar Superstar Changed Her Life

For 75-year-old Unity MacLean, the death of guitar superstar Jeff Beck this week hit her hard. Unknown to many, Beck had helped her secure a job that many would die for. In particular, her memories persisted of the 1970s high-velocity music environment she was 'inadvertently' forced into in her 20s thanks to Beck.
musictimes.com

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Calls Cancer Battle 'Death Sentence': 'No One Can Be Prepared for That'

Duran Duran's founding guitarist Andy Taylor opened up about his current cancer battle and compared it to a "death sentence." The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame learned about Taylor's health battle during Duran Duran's induction at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At that time, the members read the guitarist's acceptance speech saying he was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.
