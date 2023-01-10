Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Using Controversial Scientology ‘Fair Game’ Tactics To Push Him Into $1 Million Debt
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court. The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against. However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer....
musictimes.com
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
musictimes.com
Cory Monteith Death: Singer's Roommate Reveals Lingering Pain Nearly a Decade After His Passing
Cory Monteith's former roommate shared his heartbreak nearly a decade since the actor-musician died. Ahead of the premiere of the docuseries "The Price of Glee," Monteith's friend and former roommate Justin Neill sat for an exclusive interview with People and reflected on the late star's passing. According to him, the loss remains something difficult to bear, although years have already passed.
musictimes.com
Young Thug Trial Compromised: Jury Under Investigation After Contacting His Lawyers?
Rapper Young Thug has been in jail since May 2022 after being arrested following a grand jury indictment alleging them of conspiring to violate Georgia's RICO act. After several attempts to secure bond release, Thugger was turned down every time. The prosecution accuses Young Thug, formally known as Jeffrey Williams, of being the mastermind behind YSL Records, who is also believed to have been operating as a gang in Atlanta, Georgia.
Anna Kendrick Opened Up About Finding Texts Of Her Ex Cheating — And Confronting The Other Woman
"It was kind of a relief because you go, 'Oh, you're pathological.'"
musictimes.com
Kanye West No Longer Missing: Rapper Spotted in Public Again With New Mystery Woman
Kanye West continues to mark his public outings after the missing reports about him went viral. Following his first confirmed public appearance on Sunday, West has been spotted with the mystery woman again in Los Angeles. A news outlet obtained a photo of the rapper having a meal and talking with a blonde woman Monday.
musictimes.com
Drakeo the Ruler Death: Judge Rules Live Nation Can Be Held Liable for Deadly Attack
Live Nation failed to make the court dismiss the lawsuits filed against it following Drakeo the Ruler's death. The attendees of the Once Upon A Time in L.A. concert in December 2021 witnessed the fatal attack on Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell. Live Nation, the event organizer, had since filed documents insisting that the case should not proceed.
Comments / 0