Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court. The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against. However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer....

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO